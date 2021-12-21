Antihypertensive Drugs Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Antihypertensive Drugs Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Antihypertensive Drugs Market is valued at approximately USD 23.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Antihypertensive drug is the class of drug used in the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure). Hypertension is one of the leading causes of heart complications, such as heart failure, heart attack, and dementia. Thus, the treatment of hypertension must be integrated into an overall program to manage factors that intensify the risk of cardiovascular events (such as stroke and myocardial infarction). Therefore, there are a variety of antihypertensive drugs has been developed for treating hypertension.

Some of the major antihypertensive drugs are thiazide diuretics, beta-adrenoceptor antagonists (beta-blockers), dihydropyridine calcium-channel blockers, and many more. These drugs can reduce the blood pressure rates and can prevent the health complications associated with high blood pressure. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rise in cases of hypertension across the globe, followed by the growing elderly population are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.3 billion people have hypertension around the world. Also, the possibility of its prevalence increases with age. As per the Framingham Heart Study, hypertension eventually developed in over 90% of participants with normal blood pressure at 55 years of age. By age 60 years of age, nearly 60% of the population has hypertension, by 70 years, about 65% of men and 75% of women have hypertension. This, in turn, is likely to accelerate the demand for drugs all over the world.

Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus various regional governments are mandating the use of drugs among the patients to prevent or mitigate the risk of respiratory-related problems. This is likely to strengthen the usage for antihypertensive drugs that encourage the manufacturers to produce them thereby, the market would grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming years. However, side-effects related to the use of drugs is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Antihypertensive Drugs market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in prevalence of hypertension, along with the significant initiatives opt by the market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing incidences of heart attack and failures among people would create lucrative growth prospects for the Antihypertensive Drugs market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Merck & Co., KGaA

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis International AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Therapeutic Class:

Diuretics

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Calcium Channel Blockers

Vasodilators

Beta-adrenergic Blockers

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

