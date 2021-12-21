Flexitank Market 2021: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2027

The Flexitank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2021-2027. Owing to increasing demand for global trade of beverages and competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to its traditional substitutes included ISO tanks and drums has triggered the need for flexitanks. Flexitanks are bags made up of polymer material like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc.

designed to carry and transport large quantities of liquids. Rising demand for flexitanks across the globe mainly driven by the economic benefits of flexitanks such as environment-friendly nature, the requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging tanks.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global-Flexitank-Market-BWC6

Compatibility with a large number of industrially viable fluids along with reducing risk of cross-contamination of liquids also has pushed the growth of flexitanks. On account of globalization, commodity trade augmented drastically in recent past owing to the growing availability of efficient means of transport. The industry is projected to experience significant growth due to a high need for flexible, efficient storage and portability of liquids. Moreover, characteristics like foldability, portability, ease of setting up and growing popularity of bulk transport are anticipated to fuel flexitank market over the forecast period.

Food grade liquid application is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

In terms of application, the food-grade liquids segment accounted for the largest market share followed by chemical segment and is projected to dominate the global flexitank market throughout the forecast period. Flexitanks can utilize in the transportation of Food & Beverages like beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, vegetable oils, and other flowable food items. The growth in the global vegetable oil, beer, and fruit juice market is projected to influence the growth of the global flexitanks market.

The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is likely to boost demand for such products. Flexitanks have become an extensively accepted solution for bulk wine transportation since the past decade. Flexitanks provide the cost advantage in terms of lesser cost incurred with amplified cargo transport capacity than the traditional modes of transportation.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Flexitank Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Flexitank Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Flexitank Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Flexitank Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global-Flexitank-Market-BWC6

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

Geographically, the flexitank market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth primarily driven by increasing positive demand from industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical. Countries like China, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the top 15 exporters of wine. The presence of this huge wine exporting industry across the region is promising for the demand for flexitanks. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain are the major exporters of various foods like fruit juices, olive oil, and malt extracts. The growing industrial and chemical production in the UK and Germany has boosted the demand for flexitanks.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global-Flexitank-Market-BWC6

Flexitank Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, and Rishi FIBC are the leading players of flexitank market across the globe.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of Global Flexitank Market. Consult to our analyst and gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global flexitank market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of flexitank production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Global-Flexitank-Market-BWC6

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/