Automotive Brake Caliper Market Size Analysis 2021: Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2027

Automotive Brake Caliper Market to Observe Moderate CAGR and Reach USD 18.42 Billion by 2027. The Automotive Brake Caliper Market size is expected to reach USD 18.42 billion by 2027 from USD 14 billion in 2019 and, at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The brake caliper is an essential component in the braking system of a vehicle. On the backdrop of the growing number of the motor vehicles and universal motorized aftermarket industries, the market for brake calipers is expected to grow steadily.

Request for brake caliper for automotive is expected to rise due to the increasing demand for disc brakes among vehicle owners, coupled with the growing production of the vehicles. Automotive brake calipers stand profitable chances across the countries as the automotive industry, and vehicle buyers prefer reliable brake calipers with useful features. Moreover, growing concerns towards vehicle safety and ecological balance as well as favorable government policies may additionally supplement the market for caliper brakes during the forthcoming period.

The brake caliper is a vital part of the disc brake, and it stops the movement when the driver steps on the brake paddle. The brake calipers are equestrian over the rotor in the disc brakes and are activated by the brake cylinder’s piston. The scope of the brake caliper varies, depending on the size of the disc mounting on the wheel. Brake calipers are mostly made up of semi-metallic materials comprising metals such as brass, copper, and steel.

The disc brakes are popular due to their lesser stopping distance in comparison to the drum brake. The growing acceptance of disc brake in vehicles over drum brake coupled with growth in vehicle production worldwide will hasten the market request. Besides, the advanced and emerging economies across the world are under process of building an ecosystem for electric vehicles which use caliper brakes and, this move is expected to induce the demand for caliper brakes during the projection period. However, the development of new cost-effective braking technology other than the disc brake may obstruct the brake caliper market.

The Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market is segmented based on Type of vehicles, Product, Piston Material, End-user and Manufacturing Process.

“Fixed Automotive Caliper Brake segment contributes significantly to the market.”

Based on the Product, the market is divided into Fixed and Floating/Sliding caliper brakes. Fixed automotive brake caliper retains more than 55% share in automotive brake caliper sales and is expected to grow at a higher rate in comparison to Descending/Floating Caliper brake during the projected period. Fixed brake calipers offer torque endurance, fuel-efficiency, lightweight and high performance. They can accommodate 2 to 8 pistons on both inboard and outboard halves of the caliper equally.

“The Key Drivers of the Automotive Brake Caliper Market are Implementation of New Manufacturing Technologies and Adoption of Lightweight Automobiles.”

The manufacturing process has reached an advanced stage with the application of 3D printing in recent years and the automotive manufacturers use 3D printing for prototyping and end-use parts. With 3D printing Bugatti, the maker of Veyron and Chiron SuperCars has developed its new eight-piston monobloc brake caliper with assistance of Laser Zentrum Nord, a part of the Fraunhofer research group. Vehicle trials are under process for the use of the region in the series production.

Lightweight automobiles essentially need lightweight components including caliper brakes. The advanced automobile technology and industry drive the extensive use of lightweight caliper brakes in manufacturing lightweight vehicles, assuring its market growth.

“Europe dominates the Automotive Brake Caliper Market.”

Europe is the leading market for brake calipers followed by North America, due to the significant rate of acceptance of disc brakes in vehicles in these areas. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the highest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the substantial development in the automobile industry, increasing focus on safety, growing population, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income in emerging economies like China and India.

“The leading players” operating in the Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market are ACDelco, AISIN Group, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Alcon Components Limited, Apec Braking, APG, ATL Industries, Automotive Brake Engineering (ABE), Bendix, Brakes International, Brembo S.p.A, Budweg, BWI Group, Cardone, Centric Parts, Continental AG, EBC Brakes, Haldex Brakes, K-Sport, Knorr-Bremse, Wenzhou LiBang Enterprise Co., Ltd. and others.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Global Automotive Brake Caliper Market and industry insights, which help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

