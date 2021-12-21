In-Car Infotainment Market 2021: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2027

mIn-Car Infotainment Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the In-Car Infotainment Market by region.

In-car infotainment is a complete suite of advanced features that is integrated in cars to provide entertainment, information, connectivity, and communication services. Advanced infotainment systems facilitate Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, interactive voice recognition services, live media streaming, and smart technology for mobile integration.

In-car Infotainment systems are offered by leading manufacturers like Ford (SYNC and MyFord Touch), Toyota (Entune), Kia Motors (UVO), Cadillac (CUE), and Fiat (Blue&Me). This system in cars frequently utilize Bluetooth technology and/or smartphones to help drivers control the system with voice commands, touchscreen input, or physical controls. In-car infotainment refers to the complete unit of entertainment, navigation, climate control, information, and communication. Presently, manufacturers are majorly focusing on designing technologically advanced software interfaces that users can understand easily and operate efficiently. Rise in smartphone adoption and increase in use of cloud technology are some of the major drivers in the global in-car infotainment market. The use of cloud technology has enabled live streaming of media future that facilitates online information, music & video streaming, and other services as per user demand.

Key players operating in the global in-car infotainment market are Panasonic Corporation, Visteon Corporation., Ford Motor Company, Harman International Industries, Audi AG, Continental AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Volkswagen Group., Alpine Electronics, Inc., and Pioneer Corporation. According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTSBy Installation Type – OEM – Aftermarket

By Component o Hardware – Audio – Display/Video – Connectivity – Others (Climate Control, Bluetooth, Interactive Voice Recognition (IVR), and Other) o Software

By Region o North America – U.S. – Canada – Mexico o Europe – UK – Germany – Russia – France – Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific – China – Japan – India – Australia – Rest of Asia-Pacific o LAMEA – Latin America – Middle East – Africa

