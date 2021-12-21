Packaging Automation Market Demand Analysis 2021 Growth Statistics, Revenue Estimates, Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

The Packaging Automation Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2027, owing to the growing adoption of advanced packaging technology across various end-user industries to minimize their labor cost and increase their productivity. The increment in rate of industrialization & manufacturing activities owing to growing population, reduction in the labour cost due to automated packaging which requires less manual inputs, and rise in applications of this solution in various industries including food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce & logistics industry, chemicals, automotive, and others will boost the Packaging Automation Market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is raising safety concerns among the manufacturers for the workers coupled with increasing advanced technological developments such as autonomous robots, packaging robots, digital manufacturing. Furthermore, huge intense competition among companies in the market, demand for supply chain integration, augmenting globalization of production, need for lean & cost effective manufacturing and labour costs will accelerate the growth of Packaging Automation Market. Additionally, rising awareness about the retention of product quality and sustainable packaging will contribute to Packaging Automation Market growth during the forecast period.

Packaging Robots type of Packaging Automation Market is projected to be the leading product of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into Automated Packagers, Packaging Robots, and Automated Conveyors & Sortation Systems. Packaging Robots dominates the global Packaging Automation owing to its application to provide product safety and quality throughout the value chain and rendering green machines with minimal environmental impact. Automated Conveyors & Sortation Systems market will boost by its huge demand in the e-commerce industry for its enhancing flexibility, increased shipping accuracy, and more frequent shipments.

Palletizing is expected to the leading applications for Packaging Automation market during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into wrapping, capping, filling, labeling, palletizing, and others. Palletizing will lead the global Packaging Automation owing to its applications in handling heavy loads and stacking cases, bags, bottles, and cartons for packing and labeling products. Wrapping market will drive by its features like high packaging speeds and improve packaging quality which led to minimizing labor costs

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Packaging Automation Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Packaging Automation Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Packaging Automation Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Packaging Automation Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Food & Beverage is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Packaging Automation during the forecast period

On the basis of End-User, the Global Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Automotive, E-commerce & Logistics, Chemicals, and Others. Food & Beverage dominates the global Packaging Automation due to increase in demand for rigid packaging solutions such as filling and palletizing machines that help in packaging beverages in hard plastics or bottles. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical market will drive by the requirement of proper packaging to protect them from environmental conditions and to prevent modification of their chemical properties which demand blister packs, plastic bottles, caps & closures, medical specialty bags, pouches and strip packs, medication tubes, and cartridges.

Europe accounts for the lion’s share of the global Packaging Automation Market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Packaging Automation Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe dominates the world Packaging Automation Market over the forecast period owing to the high penetration of packaging manufacturing companies coupled with the rising in adoption of smart packing solutions in various industrial sectors. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to demand of automated packaging product across various industries such as food and beverages, logistics and warehousing, retail, healthcare, chemical, automotive, and aerospace and defense.

Global Packaging Automation Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Swisslog Holding AG, Automated Packaging Systems, Inc. Kollmorgen, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co., KG, Brenton, PakTech, SATO Holdings, Emerson Industrial Automation, Ulma Packaging, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Massman Automation Designs, Llc, Denso Corporation, And Gerhard Schubert Gmbh, are the key players in manufacturing of Packaging Automation.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Packaging Automation Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Packaging Automation production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

