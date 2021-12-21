Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

The electric commercial vehicles market is expected to reach a value of US$ 149,316 Mn by 2027, supported by government subsidies and tax rebates for commercial electrical vehicles. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027 by value.

The market is expected to reach 1,440,820 units by end of 2024. The market is expected to expand at the CAGR of 10.4% by volume. Need for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles and the increasing demand for electric commercial vehicle such as electric truck in the logistics industry to minimize the additional liability of fuel expenses. Innovations in EV battery capacity, which will enable electric commercial vehicle to carry heavy loads over longer range, can create new revenue generation opportunities.

Need for fuel-efficient and emission free-vehicle and the available government subsidies and tax rebates to fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market

Policies and mandates to curb urban pollution menace and the subsequent demand of emission-free vehicle and the increasing demand for electrified vans and trucks from the logistics industry are the driving factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Whereas, the less number of charging stations and high cost involved in the initial development of electric commercial vehicle are restraining factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Government funds and incentive programs to encourage adoption of electric commercial vehicles such as public buses and electric trucks will be creating opportunities in upcoming years. Increasing incorporation of telematics & communication capabilities in electrical commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth. Growing food & beverage industry is another key factor driving industry growth over the next seven years owing to increasing food trucks and refrigerated vehicles demand.

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Scope of the Report

The electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented on the basis propulsion type, vehicle type, component, and region. Based on propulsion type, the global electric commercial vehicle market is classified into battery electric vehicle (BEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The battery electric vehicle segment dominates the market due to government initiatives to promote green transportation across the globe. Battery electric buses require less fuel and maintenance. Hybrid electric buses require conventional fuel along with electric prolusion system to operate. These hybrid vehicles require large batteries and motors to meet its power requirement, which makes hybrid commercial vehicles costlier. Based on electric vehicle type, the global electric commercial vehicle market can be fragmented into bus, truck, vans and others. On the basis of components, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into motors, electric batteries, and others.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Electric Commercial Vehicles Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Electric Commercial Vehicles Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Electric Commercial Vehicles Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the electric commercial vehicle market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global electric commercial vehicle market. China dominated the electric commercial vehicle market. China is electrifying their fleets as the country has the world’s worst pollution problem. Countries such as Japan and South Korea are investing in the development of electric vehicles and charging stations and creating awareness regarding the benefits related to electric commercial vehicles.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest volume share of global electric commercial vehicle market in year 2017. The segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. The high adoption of electric buses to curb pollution and the subsequent increase in sales of electric commercial vehicles such as buses are expected to fuel electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global electric commercial vehicles market. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Daimler (Germany), Tesla (US), BYD (China), NISSAN (Japan), Proterra (US), Toyota, BYD Company Limited, ZHONGTONGBUS Bus Holding Co., Ltd, ABB group etc.

The global electric commercial vehicles market is segmented as below:

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Propulsion

, BEV

, HEV

, PHEV

, FCEV

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Vehicle Type

, Bus

, Truck

, Van

, Others

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Component

, Motor

, Battery

, Others

Global Electric Commercial Vehicles Market, by Geography

North America

, U.S.

, Canada

, Rest of North America

Europe

, Germany

, Italy

, Finland

, Denmark

, Norway

, France

, U.K.

, Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

, India

, China

, Japan

, Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

, GCC

, South Africa

, North Africa

, Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

, Brazil

, Argentina

, Mexico

, Rest of Latin America

