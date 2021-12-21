India Electric Three-Wheeler Market Growth 2021, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2027

Indian electric three-wheeler industry is experiencing positive growth, e-rickshaws being the fastest growing segment in recent years.

The India Electric Three-Wheeler market is expected to record a CAGR of over 15% from 2021 to 2027. A positive macroeconomic outlook and the government’s expansionary policies are the key factors for this growth.

Growing need to curb the air pollution levels and the rising incentive schemes by the government is mainly driving the Indian electric three-wheeler market

Growth in the market is led by the increasing need to curb the air pollution levels and the rising incentive schemes by the government to support manufacturing as well as use of electric three-wheelers. Moreover, consistently increasing affordability of electric three-wheelers is also boosting their adoption across the country. Increasing investments by electric vehicle manufacturers to develop more advanced, efficient and affordable electric three-wheelers is likely to fuel growth in India electric three-wheeler market in the coming years.

The auto industry in India is one of the largest automotive industries globally. The automotive industry accounts for more than 8% of the country’s GDP. The three-wheeler segment is the second fastest growing industry after two-wheeler. Walking or cycling for longer distances is not possible, thus more demand for electric three-wheeler vehicle like e-auto rickshaws are surging. Government’s initiative to provide e-rickshaws for convenient and pollution free transportation is another major reason for the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the India Electric Three-Wheeler Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the India Electric Three-Wheeler Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the India Electric Three-Wheeler Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the India Electric Three-Wheeler Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

India Electric Three-Wheeler Market: Scope of the Report

The India Electric Three-Wheeler market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, battery type, and battery capacity. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier. On the battery capacity basis, the market is segmented into <101Ah & >101Ah. Based on battery type, the market is divided into Lead Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery and Nickel Metal Hydride Battery.

India Electric Three-Wheeler Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Lohia Auto Industries, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., Terra Motors India Corp., and Clean Motion are the key players in manufacturing Electric Three-Wheelers in India.

Market Segmentation: India Electric Three-Wheeler Market

By Vehicle Type

, Passenger Carrier

, Load Carrier

By Battery Capacity

, <101Ah

, >101Ah

By Battery Type

, Lead Acid Battery

, Lithium-ion Battery

, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Electric Three-Wheeler market with respect to the following geographic segments:

, North Region

, East Region

, West Region

, South Region

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

