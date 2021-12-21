India Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2021 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Air pollution concerns among the public is specifically forcing the automotive industry to decrease carbon footprint which supporting the necessity of the vehicle with alternative fuel.

The India Electric Two-Wheeler Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 40% from 2021 to 2027, end of the forecast period. New entrants and various unorganized players are expected to disrupt the market

Stringent emission norms expected to benefit the India electric scooters and motorcycles market

The electric two-wheeler market is mainly driven by strict emission norms and regulations, government incentives, and increasing environmental awareness. The emissions from conventional gasoline based vehicles cause environmental degradation. The government has started various measures for regulating carbon emissions, thereby indirectly driving the sales of electric scooters and motorcycles in the country. Moreover, the government also prolongs its support for these vehicles in the form of subsidies, thus, encouraging the adoption of these vehicles, as ,good replacement’ of old conventional ones.

Indian Electric Two-Wheeler market is growing significantly on account of government support and several subsidies under its “FAME India” schemes, which support faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. Market anticipation about the more favorable environment for the development of electric two-wheelers industry under “FAME-II” is also expected to aid the electric two-wheeler market in India in the coming years. The increasing number of electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India and their escalating focus on research & development to manufacturing technologically advanced and affordable electric two-wheelers is further expected to drive the Indian electric two-wheeler market over the forecast period.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Scope of the Report

The India Electric Two-Wheeler market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle type, Battery type, Technology, and Voltage capacity. On the basis of Vehicle type, the market is segmented into Scooter and Motorcycle. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into Lead Acid Battery and Lithium-ion Battery. Based on Voltage the market is segmented in 36V, 48V, 60V and 72V. Based on Technology, the market is further segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Electric Vehicle.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the India Electric Two-Wheeler Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the India Electric Two-Wheeler Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the India Electric Two-Wheeler Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the India Electric Two-Wheeler Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Avon Cycles Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., NDS Eco Motors Private Limited, Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Tunwal E-Bike India PVT. LTD, Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Tork Motors Private Limited, etc. are the key players in manufacturing Electric Two-Wheelers in India.

Market Segmentation: India Electric Two-Wheeler Market

By Vehicle Type

, Scooter

, Motorcycle

By Battery Type

, Lead-Acid Battery

, Lithium-ion Battery

By Voltage

, 36V

, 48V

, 60V

, 72V

By Technology

, Plug-In Electric Vehicle

, Battery Electric Vehicle

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Electric Two-Wheeler market with respect to the following geographic segments:

, North Region

, East Region

, West Region

, South Region

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

