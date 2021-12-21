IoT Security Market Trends and Challenges 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2027

IoT Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT Security Market by region.

IoT security is the process of securing Internet of Things and the network in which they are connected. In addition, organizations and individuals are looking forward for enabling IoT enabled devices in their systems and processes, owing to which there has been an increase of various malicious activities, which drives the growth of the IoT security market.

Furthermore, IoT security helps in finding different vulnerabilities in IoT devices and helps in securing the unprotected and unsecured devices and services from various virus, hacks, and attacks. In addition, it provides integrated solution which helps in delivering protection, visibility, and segmentation throughout the entire network infrastructure of IoT devices.

Increase in the number of ransomware attacks on various IoT devices and rise in number of IoT security regulations among the developing economies drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in malware and phishing threats among different enterprises propels the growth of the market.

However, budget constraints among organizations and expensive IoT security solutions hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in need for IoT security solution and adoption of IoT security solutions by various developing nations is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.

The global IoT security market is segmented into component, deployment model, organization size, product type, security type, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In terms of product type the market is classified into device authentication & management, identity access & management, intrusion detection system & intrusion prevention system, data encryption & tokenization and others. By security type, the market is categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. As per industry vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, retail & e-commerce, government & defense, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, healthcare and others.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom, Gemalto NV, Fortinet Inc., SecuriThings, Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT security market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global IoT security market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Mode

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Product Type

– Device Authentication & Management

– Identity Access & Management

– Intrusion Detection System & Intrusion Prevention System

– Data Encryption & Tokenization

– Others

By Security Type

– Network Security

– Endpoint Security

– Application Security

– Cloud Security

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Manufacturing

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Government & Defense

– Transportation & Logistics

– Energy & Utilities

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

