Residential Generator Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2027

The residential generator market value was $9.1 billion in 2020. The residential generator market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Temporary power is provided by residential generators when there is a power outage distant from the home. The generators can produce 0–1kW and run on a range of fuels, such as propane, diesel, gasoline, and biodiesel. In addition to domestic use, generator sets have many commercial and industrial applications, including power backups at home, live events, tailgates, concerts, and market complexes, as well as tools and machines at construction sites. A portable generator uses conventional fuel and is mobile, so it is ideal for temporary power generation. In the coming years, demand for natural gas with low emissions will change the fuel sources used to run generators. The industry will also benefit from changing lifestyles and selection patterns for household essentials that utilize increased energy.

The unreliability of power grids contributes to the growth of residential generators. Moreover, areas prone to natural disasters and power disruptions encourage the demand for portable generators in the residential generators market. Generators used by residential end-users often have power outputs up to 6 kW. The generators power a wide range of appliances in homes during emergencies, including lights, freezers, sump pumps, heaters, TVs, and water purifiers. Also, portable generators are useful when tailgating and camping.

Factors Affecting the Global Residential Generator Market

In the coming years, residential generator sales will increase as the government builds more energy-efficient infrastructure.

The demand for household generators increased from 4 to 8 KW in the residential market.

In addition, the rapidly growing construction industry is propelling market growth with the increasing adoption of residential generators.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Residential Generator Market

The Coronavirus has eased the growth of the residential generator market as countries have had to declare lockdowns throughout the first half of 2020. The government and neighborhood specialists issued strict rules, and all minor projects were on hold. The suspension of end-user activities adversely affected the residential generator market.

Additionally, production and supply chain delays impacted the portable generator market during the second quarter since end-user industries were not operating at maximum capacity.

Regional Analysis of the Global Residential Generator Market

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will comprise the leading portion of the market. Due to the increase in manufacturing across several countries in the Asia Pacific region, including Malaysia, China, India, Australia, and South Korea, the areas will likely experience rapid growth. A primary factor driving the demand for residential gas generators is government programs for supplying electricity to rural areas.

Key Players in the Global Residential Generator Market

The major leading players in the global residential generator market are:

Atlas Copco AB

Honda Motor Co Ltd

Champion Power Equipment, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Scott’s Emergency Lighting

Cummins Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Generac Holdings Inc.

Kohler Co.

Others

Aim of the Report: The Global Residential Generator Market

The global residential generator market segmentation consists of Type, Fuel Type, Power Rating, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Stationary

Portable

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

Segmentation based on Power Rating

Less than 4 KW

4- 8 KW

8-17 KW

More than 17 KW

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

