Liquid Cooling System Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

The liquid cooling system market value was $2.71 billion in 2020. The liquid cooling system market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Liquid cooling is an active thermal management system designed to remove thermal energy in electronic applications by circulating liquid. Due to their high power modules, liquid cooling systems are superior to traditional cooling methods regarding energy efficiency and thermal transfer efficiency. Additionally, liquid cooling provides an efficient cooling solution and helps reduce the noise produced by high-performance processors. It entails utilizing a circulating pump and connecting hoses to circulate the cooled liquid throughout electronic applications.

Factors Affecting

Global liquid cooling systems are still a developing market; however, the growing demand for these systems from the gaming and IT industries is forecast to drive growth in the following years.

Due to the increase of the global data market, there is an increasing need for improved liquid cooling systems based on data centers, something which constitutes a primary driving force.

A rise in demand for liquid cooling systems from smartphone manufacturers worldwide will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technological innovations across the IT sector will likely provide lucrative opportunities to grow the liquid cooling systems market analysis.

Despite the higher maintenance cost associated with a liquid cooling system, the market is experiencing slow growth.

During the forecast period, portable liquid cooling systems for in-built server rooms and industries with mild temperatures will provide lucrative opportunities for the liquid cooling system market.

Covid-19 Impact

The emergence of Covid-19 has led to a decline in the growth rate of the liquid cooling systems market in 2020. In addition, several obstacles caused the market to languish during Covid-19, including a lack of resources, skilled workers, and delays and cancellations to projects. However, a surge in demand for computer applications from the residential and commercial sectors combined with a rise in demand for data center services drove the market growth during Covid-19.

Regional Impact

North America was the largest regional market for liquid cooling systems in 2020 and is forecast to remain so throughout the forecast period. A growing number of artificial intelligence-based applications across prime industries will propel the growth of this market across the region in the coming years, which also benefits from the presence of leading market players.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. Due to this, the market is forecast to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Leading Companies Profile

Several leading prominent players in the global liquid cooling system market are:

Allied Control Ltd.

Laird Thermal Systems

CooIIT Systems, Inc.

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Emerson Electric Co.

Asetek, Inc.

Boyd Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global liquid cooling system market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems

Liquid to air Systems

Liquid to Liquid Systems

Compressor Based Systems

Segmentation based on Component

Solution

Direct Liquid Cooling

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Services

Design and Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation based on End-User

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Government and Defence

Healthcare

Energy

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

