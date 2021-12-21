Liquid Cooling System Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

The liquid cooling system market value was $2.71 billion in 2020. The liquid cooling system market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Liquid cooling is an active thermal management system designed to remove thermal energy in electronic applications by circulating liquid. Due to their high power modules, liquid cooling systems are superior to traditional cooling methods regarding energy efficiency and thermal transfer efficiency. Additionally, liquid cooling provides an efficient cooling solution and helps reduce the noise produced by high-performance processors. It entails utilizing a circulating pump and connecting hoses to circulate the cooled liquid throughout electronic applications.
Factors Affecting
Global liquid cooling systems are still a developing market; however, the growing demand for these systems from the gaming and IT industries is forecast to drive growth in the following years.
Due to the increase of the global data market, there is an increasing need for improved liquid cooling systems based on data centers, something which constitutes a primary driving force.
A rise in demand for liquid cooling systems from smartphone manufacturers worldwide will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Technological innovations across the IT sector will likely provide lucrative opportunities to grow the liquid cooling systems market analysis.
Despite the higher maintenance cost associated with a liquid cooling system, the market is experiencing slow growth.
During the forecast period, portable liquid cooling systems for in-built server rooms and industries with mild temperatures will provide lucrative opportunities for the liquid cooling system market.
Covid-19 Impact
The emergence of Covid-19 has led to a decline in the growth rate of the liquid cooling systems market in 2020. In addition, several obstacles caused the market to languish during Covid-19, including a lack of resources, skilled workers, and delays and cancellations to projects. However, a surge in demand for computer applications from the residential and commercial sectors combined with a rise in demand for data center services drove the market growth during Covid-19.
Regional Impact
North America was the largest regional market for liquid cooling systems in 2020 and is forecast to remain so throughout the forecast period. A growing number of artificial intelligence-based applications across prime industries will propel the growth of this market across the region in the coming years, which also benefits from the presence of leading market players.
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. Due to this, the market is forecast to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Leading Companies Profile
Several leading prominent players in the global liquid cooling system market are:
Allied Control Ltd.
Laird Thermal Systems
CooIIT Systems, Inc.
Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
Midas Green Technologies LLC
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
Emerson Electric Co.
Asetek, Inc.
Boyd Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global liquid cooling system market segmentation focuses on Component, Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems
Liquid to air Systems
Liquid to Liquid Systems
Compressor Based Systems
Segmentation based on Component
Solution
Direct Liquid Cooling
Indirect Liquid Cooling
Services
Design and Consulting
Installation and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
Segmentation based on End-User
BFSI
Manufacturing
IT and Telecom
Media and Entertainment
Retail
Government and Defence
Healthcare
Energy
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
