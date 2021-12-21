Construction Lifts Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2027

The construction lifts market value was more than $276.4 million in 2020. The Construction lift market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The construction lift is a piece of lifting equipment that enables workers to move materials and people vertically. A lift consists of an aerial platform mounted on extension frames and mounted to a vehicle or the ground. A builder will use a lift in a construction project for moving materials and reaching high places to perform fine finishing tasks.

Factors Affecting

The growing construction market in developing countries is a major driving force for the construction lifts market. Developments in infrastructure create a demand for construction lifts and positively influence the construction lift market in emerging economies.

Another factor contributing to the growth of the construction lift market is the remodeling of old properties. The efficient transportation of building materials is another factor driving the industry for construction lifts. The transport of construction materials such as cement, gravel, bricks, and other materials to high-rise floors on the construction sites can take less time. However, skyscrapers or high-rise buildings pose a challenge for manual transportation.

It is, therefore, necessary to clean the ducts regularly. In addition, the frame is able to support heavy loads of material, so maintain it regularly to avoid failure. It increases the maintenance costs of the construction lifts and restrains the market.

In today’s construction equipment, new technologies, such as IoT, make it easier for construction lift companies to keep track of their equipment’s performance. In the forecast period, the market for construction lifts will have several new growth prospects.

Covid-19 Impact

A major impact of the COVID-19 outbreak occurred in the construction, manufacturing, hotel, and transportation industries. There was a suspension or restriction of manufacturing activities. Globally, the effects were evident in construction, transportation, and supply chain sectors. It resulted in a decrease in the manufacturing of construction lifts and their demand on the market, inhibiting industry growth. In contrast, industries are gradually returning to regular production and service. There will be a recovery in the construction lifts market by 2021, as companies will relaunch at their full-scale capacities.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is the world’s largest construction market. Due to the cheap labor, raw materials, and high demand from various sectors, such as residential, commercial, and heavy & civil engineering, major international companies are investigating opportunities in the region. Globally, COVID-19 has had disastrous effects on the entire world, with the Asia Pacific being one of the most affected regions. China and India are two of the worst-affected countries in the Asia Pacific region. It forced the government to initiate multiple phases of lockdowns, resulting in a slowdown across every sector.

However, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Key Players

The several leading prominent competitors profiled in the global construction lift market are:

Alimak Group AB

Maber

Saeclimber

Electroelsa Srl

Gaoli Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd

GEDA GmbH

Fraco Products Ltd.

STROS – Sedlcanské strojírny, a. s.

XL Industries

CABR Construction Machinery Technology Co. Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global construction lifts market segmentation focuses on Capacity, Building Type, End-User, Business Type, Construction Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Capacity

Less than 6000 lbs

More than 6000 lbs

Segmentation based on Building Type

Low Rise

Mid & High Rise

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential Sector

Non-residential Sector

Segmentation based on Business Type

New Equipment Sales

Aftermarket Sales

Segmentation based on Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

