Cuttings re-injection services Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2027

The cuttings re-injection services market was valued at $180.3 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The drilling industry is a major part of the oil and gas industry. Through drilling, it will be possible to prove the existence of a potential reservoir. During a drilling operation, drilling wastes consist of drill cuttings, drilling fluid, spent drilling fluid, hole cleaning fluid, and excess cement. With re-injection of cuttings, drilling can continue with an enormous number of cuttings.

Factors Affecting the Global Cutting-Re-Injection Services Market

A growing number of drilling waste management regulations increased environmental concerns, and reinjection of drilling cuttings are among the factors contributing to the market growth of cuttings re-injection services.

Due to the availability of alternative drill cuttings management processes over the forecast period, the cutting re-injection services market is expected to face some challenges.

Oil and gas platforms off the coast are a continuous source of pollution input into the sea from drill cuttings and produced water. In addition, there is an increase in trace metal levels in sediment near the installations. It is due to drilling cuttings flowing from oil and gas platforms. Moreover, oil-laden drill cuttings can pose a significant problem for engineers.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Cutting Re-Injection Services Market

Covid-19 decreased demand for oil and gas from many countries. Thus, drilling ceased.

Some of the projects also affected the final investment decision.

Several countries have been affected by Covid-19, which caused demand uncertainty for oil & gas. In the oil and gas sector, uncertainty has negatively affected activity.

To recover from Covid-19’s negative impact, industrial players will need to accelerate their digitalization and automation initiatives.

According to forecasts, oil demand will decrease globally, which will negatively affect oil companies, and oil and gas service providers.

Oil & gas demand (but not as high as pre-pandemic levels) is expected to increase, leading to an increase in demand for cutting re-injection services. Vaccination has led to an increase in industrial activities in numerous countries.

Regional Analysis of the Global Cuttings Re-Injection Services Market

Over the forecast period, Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest CAGR. There are opportunities for oil & gas companies in the South China Sea. A pending boundary dispute between the Philippines, Vietnam, and China poses the most significant growth challenge in the South China Sea. Global geopolitics is considered to be one of the most important indirect factors influencing market growth.

Key Players in the Global Cuttings Re-Injection Services Market

Several leading competitors in the global cuttings re-injection services market are:

Schlumberger

Augean PLC

Baker Hughes Company

GN Solid Control

Haliburton

PPLI

Weatherford

NOV Inc.

Advantek

Terralog Technologies

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Cuttings Re-Injection Services Market

The global cuttings re-injection services market is segmented by Application, Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

On-Shore

Off-Shore

Segmentation based on Type

Dedicated Injection

Annular Injection

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

