Blanking Machine Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

The blanking machine market size was valued at $927.5 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A blanking machine is used to cut and shear metal material and rubber for making innovative products. The blanking machine cuts the material or piece of metal into attractive and customizable shapes and sizes. It is used to make strip material for packaging materials, electrical appliance packaging, airbags for automobiles, and precision smartphone accessories. It is rigid and accurate.

Factors Affecting the Global Blanking Machine Market

Blanking machines have become increasingly popular among different end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and defense due to their efficiency and productivity. Growing adoption boosts the market growth for blanking machines worldwide.

Urban populations are projected to grow thus, fueling the demand for mobile phones, cars, and electronics. In order to make precise parts, blanking machines are crucial. The market grows as a result.

Several countries, including Germany, France, and the United States, have experienced industrialization and urbanization that drove automobile demand. Thus, the global market for blanking machines is expected to grow as precision components such as airbags, car doors, and others are being made.

Global blanking machine growth is expected to be slowed by currency fluctuations and volatile economic conditions in developing countries.

Global blanking machine demand is anticipated to grow as the machinery and equipment manufacturing sector grow.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Blanking Machine Market

Covid-19 has directly affected the blanking machine supply chain due to halted manufacturing and prolonged lockdowns throughout various parts of the world.

Regional Analysis: The Global Blanking Machine Market

Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the global blanking machine market in 2020 and is forecast to maintain a dominant position throughout the forecast period. India, Brazil, and other developing countries are likely to increase their infrastructure activities, creating a demand for blanking machines, driving the growth of this industry in these regional markets.

Key Players in the Global Blanking Machine Market

Various leading companies in the global banking machine include:

AMADA CO Ltd\

Jet Pack Machines Pvt Ltd

Hagel Automation GmbH

Hubei Tri-ring Metalforming Equipment Co Ltd

Komori Corporation

Ueshima Seisakusho Co Ltd.

Precision Surfacing Solutions (Lapmaster Wolters)

Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt Ltd

Schuler AG

Torontech Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report: The Global Blanking Machine Market

The global blanking machine market is segmented by Material, Product Type, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Material

Steel

Aluminum

Alloy

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Mechanical

Segmentation based on End-User

Automobile Industry

Aerospace Industry

Home Applications

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

