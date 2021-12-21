Blanking Machine Market Share 2021 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2027

The blanking machine market size was valued at $927.5 million in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
A blanking machine is used to cut and shear metal material and rubber for making innovative products. The blanking machine cuts the material or piece of metal into attractive and customizable shapes and sizes. It is used to make strip material for packaging materials, electrical appliance packaging, airbags for automobiles, and precision smartphone accessories. It is rigid and accurate.
Factors Affecting the Global Blanking Machine Market
Blanking machines have become increasingly popular among different end-use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and defense due to their efficiency and productivity. Growing adoption boosts the market growth for blanking machines worldwide.
Urban populations are projected to grow thus, fueling the demand for mobile phones, cars, and electronics. In order to make precise parts, blanking machines are crucial. The market grows as a result.
Several countries, including Germany, France, and the United States, have experienced industrialization and urbanization that drove automobile demand. Thus, the global market for blanking machines is expected to grow as precision components such as airbags, car doors, and others are being made.
Global blanking machine growth is expected to be slowed by currency fluctuations and volatile economic conditions in developing countries.
Global blanking machine demand is anticipated to grow as the machinery and equipment manufacturing sector grow.
Covid-19 Impact on the Global Blanking Machine Market
Covid-19 has directly affected the blanking machine supply chain due to halted manufacturing and prolonged lockdowns throughout various parts of the world.
Regional Analysis: The Global Blanking Machine Market
Asia-Pacific held the highest share of the global blanking machine market in 2020 and is forecast to maintain a dominant position throughout the forecast period. India, Brazil, and other developing countries are likely to increase their infrastructure activities, creating a demand for blanking machines, driving the growth of this industry in these regional markets.
Key Players in the Global Blanking Machine Market
Various leading companies in the global banking machine include:
AMADA CO Ltd\
Jet Pack Machines Pvt Ltd
Hagel Automation GmbH
Hubei Tri-ring Metalforming Equipment Co Ltd
Komori Corporation
Ueshima Seisakusho Co Ltd.
Precision Surfacing Solutions (Lapmaster Wolters)
Autoprint Machinery Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Schuler AG
Torontech Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Aim of the Report: The Global Blanking Machine Market
The global blanking machine market is segmented by Material, Product Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Material
Steel
Aluminum
Alloy
Others
Segmentation based on Product Type
Hydraulic
Pneumatic
Mechanical
Segmentation based on End-User
Automobile Industry
Aerospace Industry
Home Applications
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
