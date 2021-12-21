Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by region.

Artificial intelligence has been one of the fastest-growing technologies in recent years. AI is associated to human intelligence with similar characteristics, such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others.

Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. AI is positioned at the core of the next-gen software technologies in the market. Companies, such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and other leading players, have actively implemented AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

The increase in number of innovative start-ups and advancements in technology have led to rise in investment in artificial intelligence technologies. Moreover, escalating demand for analyzing and interpreting large amount of data boosts the requirement of artificial intelligence industry solutions. Moreover, development of more reliable cloud computing infrastructures and improvements in dynamic artificial intelligence solutions have a strong impact on the growth potential of the AI market.

However, lack of trained and experienced staff hinders the growth of the enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) market. Furthermore, increase in adoption of AI in developing economies, such as China, and India are expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in the upcoming years. Also, on-going developments in smart virtual assistants and robots are anticipated to be opportunistic for the growth of the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. Based on technology, the market is divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.

The report includes the profiles of key players operating in the market analysis. These include Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Apple Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, IPsoft Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, SAP, Verint, and Wipro Limited.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– Cloud

– On-premise

BY TECHNOLOGY

– Machine Learning

– Natural Language Processing

– Image Processing

– Speech Recognition

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Media & Advertising

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Automotive & Transportation

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

