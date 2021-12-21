Location-based Services Market Trends 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2027

Location-based Services Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Location-based Services Market by region.

Location-Based Service (LBS) is an application used to identify location of a mobile or wireless device. Location-based services are used to locate people, objects, and vehicle movements as well as for navigation, logistics, and inventory management. In addition, LBS works by accessing real-time geo-data points from a smartphone device to gain information, entertainment, or security data for further processing.

Upsurge in adoption of wireless devices such as tablets, smartphones, and handheld devices boosts the social networking platforms and provides new avenues for location-based marketing & advertising opportunities. Moreover, rise in demand for active check-in apps and increase in use of business intelligence tools for fraud management & secure authentication further fuels the location-based services market growth.

However, increased prices of real-time-based LBS components and concerns associated with personal data security issues are some of the factors that hinder the growth of the location-based services market.

The adoption of LBS has increased across various verticals such as government & public utilities, media & entertainment, transportation, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, and others (education, BFSI, and healthcare). Proactive government initiatives to standardize defense technologies coupled with rapid urbanization & infrastructural developments in the emerging economies are expected to foster the market growth in the government & defense sector.

Moreover, increase in demand for location-based services among e-commerce companies, food delivery & shopping apps, tourism websites, social networking apps, and others are expected to propel the growth of the location-based services market at a significant rate.

The location-based services market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By technology, it is divided into GPS, Assisted GPS (A-GPS), Enhanced GPS (E-GPS), enhanced observed time difference, observed time difference, cell ID, Wi-Fi, and others.

By application, it is classified into location-based advertising, business intelligence & analytics, fleet management, mapping and navigation, local search & information, social networking & entertainment, proximity marketing, asset tracking, and others. By industry vertical, it is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, government & public utilities, retail, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, BFSI, hospitality, and others.

North America is expected to dominate the global location-based services market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of large number of established LBS solution providers in the U.S. Canada, and Mexico. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the near future on account of the upsurge in working population, spiraling technology hubs, and blooming tourism industry.

The key players operating in the location-based services market analysis include Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple, Inc., AT&T Inc., Bharti Airtel, LTD., Cisco Systems, Inc., Google Inc., HERE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Qualcomm Inc. These players have played a significant role to boost the growth of the global location-based services market by adopting various development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the location-based services market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global location-based services market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global location-based services industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global location-based services market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Technology

– GPS

– Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

– Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

– Enhanced Observed Time Difference

– Observed Time Difference

– Cell ID

– Wi-Fi

– Others

By Application

– Location-based Advertising

– Business Intelligence & Analytics

– Fleet Management

– Mapping and Navigation

– Local Search & Information

– Social Networking & Entertainment

– Proximity Marketing

– Asset Tracking

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Government & Public Utilities

– Retail

– Healthcare & Life Sciences

– Media & Entertainment

– IT & Telecom

– BFSI

– Hospitality

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

