Electric Motor Sales Market Trends Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application Revenue, Gross Margin Forecast Analysis 2027

Electric Motor Sales Market is valued approximately at USD 142.7 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the globalElectric Motor Sales Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Growth in electrical vehicle production, rising importance for high-efficiency motors and increasing investments by the market players in terms of mergers and acquisition is driving the market positively. For instance, in August 2019, Franklin Electric Co., acquired First Sales LLC. This acquisition was expected to strengthen the position of Franklin Electric in in-home and commercial water treatment systems. Furthermore, rising popularity of energy-efficient electric motors is expected to lead the market towards growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness regarding smart electric motors in small and medium scale enterprises may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the regions considered for the regional analysis of the global Electric Motor Sales Market. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share due enormous investment in industrialization in countries such as China, South Korea and others and advancements in the agriculture sector. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising demand for premium efficiency motors which are used in HVAC, Industrial applications and electric cars.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

General Electric

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Ametek, Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

ABB Ltd

Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

Asmo Co., Ltd.

Denso Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Motor Type:

AC Motor

DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

By Power Output:

Integral HP Output

Fractional HP Output



By Application:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Electric Motor Sales Market , by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Electric Motor Sales Market , by Motor Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Electric Motor Sales Market , by Power Output , 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Electric Motor Sales Market , by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Electric Motor Sales Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

