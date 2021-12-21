Unattended Ground Sensors Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 380.91 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.71 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Unattended ground sensors are variety of sensor technologies that are used to deploy and perform tasks including target detection, location, and recognition. These ground sensors are typically lightweight, rugged, and low-cost, and they can stay in the field for long periods of time after deployment. These sensors have the ability to send target data back to a remote operator and are used at borders for homeland security.

Factors such as increasing terrorism, growing population, increasing defense expenditure, territorial disputes and strategic development between government and defense sector giants have led the adoption of unattended ground sensors across the forecast period. For instance, according to the data of Israel government in 2017, terrorist incidents occurred in 100 countries where Fifty-nine percent of all terrorist attacks occurred in five countries (Afghanistan, India, Iraq, Pakistan, and the Philippines), and 70 percent of all terrorist deaths occurred in those five countries (Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, and Syria).

However, high manufacturing costs, high maintenance cost and operational issues impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing demand for warfare systems, the adoption & demand for unattended ground sensors is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Unattended Ground Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing population and promptness & affordability of urgent defense infrastructure coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income rising incidences of terror activities and improving R&D infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Unattended Ground Sensors market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Textron

Northrop Grumman

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Leonardo

Applied Research Associates (ARA)

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Sensor Type

Seismic

Acoustic

Magnetic

Infrared

By Deployment

Hand-Emplaced

Air-Delivered

By End-user

Security

Critical Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.



Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Unattended Ground Sensors Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Unattended Ground Sensors Market, By Sensor Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Unattended Ground Sensors Market, By Deployment, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Unattended Ground Sensors Market, By End-user, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Unattended Ground Sensors Market Dynamics

3.1. Unattended Ground Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing terrorism

3.1.1.2. Increasing defense expenditure

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High maintenance costs

3.1.2.2. High manufacturing costs

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing demand for warfare systems

