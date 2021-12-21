Blockchain in BFSI Market 2021: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2027

Blockchain in BFSI Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Blockchain in BFSI Market by region.

The Blockchain in BFSI market report provide a 360-degree overview of Blockchain in BFSI industry that helps you to identify and define the opportunity and problems in the market. The report support you to generate, evaluate, and refine the marketing actions, monitoring the market performance, and improve understanding of the factors that drive and restrain the market.

Blockchain in BFSI is also called as FinTech blockchain. Wide dissemination of blockchain by financial organizations from the past years has witnessed rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies, and the initial coin offering (ICO). As well as blockchain is panacea for all fintech companies’ digital concerns such as security.

Blockchain as a technology was developed to serve as the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides a high level of safety while transmitting and storing data, open and transparent network infrastructure, decentralized ledger, and low cost of operations benefits. Moreover, blockchain in FinTech anticipates in changing the paper-intensive international trade finance process to a digital decentralized ledger.

Factors such as increase in need for transactions transparency and accountability, and greater adoption in cross-border payments drive the market growth. In addition, increase in investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions across the globe is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for distributed ledger technology and rise in cryptocurrencies market cap are also some of the factors that fuel the demand for blockchain solutions and services across global banks.

However, scarcity of skilled workforce is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed, and reduction in processing costs are expected to provide major growth opportunities for blockchain in BFSI market in the upcoming years. Also, rise in demand from developing economies for blockchain solutions is also anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth.

The global blockchain in BFSI market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. Based on application, the market is divided into digital currency, record keeping, payments & settlement, smart contracts, compliance management, and others. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into banking, insurance, and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Alphapoint, Auxesis Group, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Bitfury Group Limited., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Infosys Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain in BFSI market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global blockchain in BFSI market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Platform

– Services

BY APPLICATION

– Digital Currency

– Record Keeping

– Payments & Settlement

– Smart Contracts

– Compliance Management

– Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY END USER

– Banking

– Insurance

– NBFCs

BY Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

