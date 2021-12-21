Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market 2021 Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market was valued at USD 14.5 Billion in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR 9.54% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Electrical components and appliances such as memory chips and computer microprocessors contain electrical circuits at the nanometer level that are designed by the deployment of lithographic semiconductor equipment. In developing new technological solutions which involve semiconductors circuit integration, semiconductor lithographic equipment plays a crucial role.

The market growth is driven by rising innovation by Specialist Equipment Vendors and rising demand for Miniaturization and Extra Functionality by Electric Vehicles. Vendors have developed increasingly advanced CD (Critical dimension) measuring techniques to meet industry’s rising demand for miniaturization. For example, the high-technology company Hitachi has previously announced the addition of the advanced SEM CG7300 CD Measurement, providing an improved measurement precision and higher quality.

The new equipment was intended to mass production of generation units of 5nm and to the development of EUV lithography generation units of 3nm. Furthermore, as Integrated Circuits (IC) become more widely used, the market for low-cost, high-performance devices grows. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimates that the semiconductor sector will be worth USD 433.03 billion in 2020. Despite that, complexity of Pattern in Manufacturing Process hinders the growth of market over the forecasting period 2020-2027.

Key Players in Global Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market

Nikon Corporation

Canon Inc.

ASML Holding NV

Veeco Instruments Inc.

SuSS MicroTec SE

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd.

EV Group (EVG)

JEOL, Ltd.

Onto Innovation (Rudolph Technologies, Inc.)

Neutronix Quintel Inc. (NXQ)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Deep Ultraviolet Lithography (DUV) (ArFi, ArF dry,KrF, i-line)

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV)



By Application:

Advanced Packaging

MEMS Devices

LED Devices

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LA

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of Global Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market, by Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market, By Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Semiconductor Lithography Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising Innovation by Specialist Equipment Vendors

3.1.1.2. Increasing Demand for Miniaturization and Extra Functionality by Electric Vehicles

3.1.2. Market Challenges

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

