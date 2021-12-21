3D Display Market 2021 Global Industry Insights by Global Share, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis, Segments, Prime Players, Drivers, Growth Factor and Foreseen 2027

3D Display Market is valued approximately USD 69.38 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the global 3D Display Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

3D Display is a type of display in which the spectator gets a three-dimensional visualisation and a sense of depth with a 3D monitor. It’s a new technology that’s finding its way into a variety of fields, including gaming, photography, film, education, security, and engineering simulation market. . Also, the 3D Display is used for gaming laptops and consoles , Mobile phones and other devices. The decreasing price of electronics, increasing demands for 3D screens for medical examination, increasing demand in education industry and increasing interest in LED and OLED technology has led the adoption of 3D Display across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to World Economic Forum in 2020 the gaming industry recorded the revenue of USD 165 Billion, with 2.7 billion gamers worldwide. Also, as per IBEF India’s television industry grew to US$ 11.78 billion in 2018, up from US$ 9.23 billion in 2016. This represents a 12.97% increase. However, high manufacturing costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the increasing market of TV, monitor and smartphone,increasing scope of 3D display, the adoption & demand for 3D Display is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global 3D Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for 3D displays, Gaming consoles with high quality specifications. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit CAGR over owing to rising disposable income, the pandemic effect , introduction of new gaming consoles.

Major market player included in this report are:

AU Optronics Corp.

Coretec Group, Inc.

3DFusion

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

LG Electronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

SHARP Corporation

Sony Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Volumetric display

Stereoscopic display

Head Mounted Display(HMD)

By Technology

Digital Light Processing (Dlp)

Plasma Display Panel (Pdp)

Organic Led (Oled)

Light Emitting Diode (For Backlighting Lcd Display Panels)

By Application

TV

Smartphones

Monitor

Mobile computing devices

Projectors devices

HMD devices

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

