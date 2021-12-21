Portable Air Conditioner Market 2021 Industry Growth, Size, Share, Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis Research Report 2027

Portable Air Conditioner Market is valued approximately USD 613.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the gPortable Air Conditioner Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2017 to 2030.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Portable air conditioner is a type of air conditioner which can be moved from one room to another room. They are light in weight which makes it easy to move; they require low consumption of power and are less noisy. They are preferred due to the convenience that they provide in urban areas.The major driver for Portable Air Conditioner Market is the rise in per capita income of people. For instance, according to World Bank data, average per capita income of the world has increased from $11,385.553 in 2018 to 11,433.216 in 2019. The other driver that is expected to boost the market growth is the innovative product launches by the companies and manufacturers. For instance, in 2018, Sony launched its new portable air conditioner “Reon Pocket”, that can be worn on clothes, it releases cool air through a small rear panel. However, portable air conditioners have less lifespan and are not feasible to use in large halls, rooms, offices, or auditoriums which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the rise in adoption of smart home appliances and improvement in the standard of living, the adoption & demand for portable air conditioner is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Portable Air Conditioner market has been evaluated for the main regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of electronic devices in households, rising hot climate and government initiatives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, urbanization and improving manufacturing infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Portable Air Conditioner market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

De’Longhi S.p.A

Electrolux AB

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group

Olimpia Splendid

Haier Group Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Carrier Corporation

The Whirlpool Corporation

NewAir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Small Room

Medium Room

Large Room



By End-User:

Residential

Commercial



By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Department Store

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

