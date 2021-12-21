Dual-Screen Laptops Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen 2027

Dual-Screen Laptops Market is valued approximately USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the global semiconductor and electronics market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Dual-screen saptops are laptops having two screens built into the same unit. The primary screen is used for standard computational activities and the secondary screen is used for writing, editing, sketching or drawing with enhanced precision. The increasing utilization of dual-screen laptops in the field of gaming,, enables multitasking on different screens and investment by prominent market players in new product development is expected to fuel the growth in the market.

For instance: in 2019, ASUSTeK Computer Inc. launched two new dual-screen laptops, the ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581) and ZenBook Duo (UX481). Both the laptops feature secondary touchscreen atop the keyboard. Also, in 2019, HP Development Company, L.P. launched its dual-screen gaming laptop, Omen X 2S in India. However, high price of the product coupled with lack of awareness regarding the product is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. , Growing work from home culture and factors such as dual-screen increases the productivity of employees is likely grow the market during the forecast period.

The region such as Asia pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America and Rest of the World are taken into consideration during regional analysis of dual-screen laptop market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the gaming sector in the U.S. which has huge potential for market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is driven by thepresence of manufacturers such as ASUSTeK Computer Inc. and Lenovo in the region and large population.

Major market player included in this report are:

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc..

HP Development Company, L.P.

Microsoft Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Intel Corporation

Mobile Pixels

Apple Inc.

Xiaomi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Size:

Up to 12.9″

13″ to 14.9″

More than 15″

By Prize:

Up to USD 1,500

More than USD 1,500

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

