Artificial Intelligence in the Manufacturing Market Size, Growth Statistics, 2021, Latest Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Upcoming Trends, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Artificial Intelligence in the Manufacturing market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of Artificial Intelligence in the Manufacturing market by region.

AI in manufacturing market is estimated to be $330.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4’012.5 million by 2023′ growing at a CAGR of 51.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market: Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts up to 2023

The manufacturing industry has seen dramatic changes in past decade and continues to undergo radical process changes in the delivery of its products. The advancement in technology and innovations are changing the market scenario and increasing the need of cost effectiveness and superior customer services. There is increasing need of implementation of technological innovations to the manufacturing processes and data to enable better decision plans’ greater responsiveness to customer demands’ improved product design and quality’ and faster turnaround times.

Artificial Intelligence rely on large datasets’ using statistical modelling and various technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing to generate insights from the manufacturing records’ data’ IT systems’ stock control and order processing. AI uses electronic records (ER)’ machine produced data from apps and sensors’ factory and equipment databases’ which is then being applied to material technology’ factory process control’ customer and supplier relationship management’ logistics and warehousing management’ decision making and communication of process information. Besides cost and time efficiency’ various other technologies are responsible for the integration of AI in manufacturing such as the growing cloud computing and robotics market.

According to Reportocean Research’ AI in manufacturing market is estimated to be $330.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4’012.5 million by 2023′ growing at a CAGR of 51.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023. The leading adoption of internet of things’ augmented reality’ digitization and 3D printing are the major reasons contributing the adoption of technology in manufacturing.

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights’ historical data’ and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor’s portfolio’ blogs’ whitepapers’ and vendors presentations. Thus’ the research report serves every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets’ technology type’ applications’ and end-user verticals.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategy’ and views; and competitive landscape. The key and the prominent vendors covered in the report include Google Inc.’ Microsoft Corporation’ IBM’ Apple Inc.’ Preferred Networks’ Inc.’ Skymind’ Inc. and others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio’ geographical presence’ marketing & distribution channels’ revenue generation’ and significant investments in R&D.

The regions covered in report are North America’ Europe’ Asia Pacific’ Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America’ Europe’ and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in AI in manufacturing market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market aiming to reduce time to market for products and services’ reduce operational cost’ improve accuracy’ and operational performance. The major driving forces for Artificial Intelligence are the supplemental technologies such as cloud computing’ cognitive analytics’ and the need to shift towards cost effective solutions to make decisions in different sectors. The report discusses about technology types’ applications’ and regions. Furthermore’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

North America’ Europe’ and Asia Pacific

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

