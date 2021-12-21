Supply Chain Analytics Market Size, Upcoming Trends 2021, Latest Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Demand Analysis by Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2027

Supply Chain Analytics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Supply Chain Analytics market by region.

Supply Chain Analytics Market is expected to reach $9.43 billion by 2024′ growing at a CAGR of around 18.62% during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Analytics Market: Global Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecasts up to 2024

Overview:

The demand for analytics continues and the importance of visualizing and understanding data is more vital for decision-making than ever before. Analytics is being applied across the supply chain-from sourcing of raw materials at optimized cost’ forecasting new products demand’ smart manufacturing to distributing finished products through optimal vehicle routes and fleets’ and providing excellent customer service through predictive models. Supply chain optimization is the top most priority for an organization that is trying to reduce operational cost’ sustain business growth and increase customer satisfaction.

Supply Chain Analytics provide comprehensive visibility in every aspect of the company’s supply chain’ including supplier performance’ raw materials procurement’ inventory management’ finished goods’ and delivery effectiveness. Financial and service experts can gain visibility in their inventories and transportation’ logistics and warehousing costs with the help of supply chain analytics to improve the customer satisfaction and profits. Supply Chain Analytics helps in improving the overall operational efficiency and effectiveness by enabling data-driven decisions at strategic’ operational and tactical levels of an organization.

Market Analysis:

According to Reportocean Research’ the Supply Chain Analytics Market is expected to reach $9.43 billion by 2024′ growing at a CAGR of around 18.62% during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness a surge in the next few years’ the growing need to improve the end-to-end visibility on supply chain operations such as orders’ shipments’ and inventory’ the real-time analysis of supply chain operations and the increase in forecast accuracy has further pushed the growth of supply chain analytics market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The report provides a wide-ranging evaluation of the market. It provides in-depth qualitative insights’ historical data’ and supportable projections and assumptions about the market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendor’s portfolio’ blogs’ whitepapers’ and vendor presentations. Thus’ the research report serves every side of the market and is segmented based on Regional markets’ Solution’ Service’ Deployment’ Enterprise Size and End User.

Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the Supply Chain Analytics market. As customers are in need of better and comprehensive solutions’ the market will witness an increase in the number of strategic partnerships for better product development. With a large pool of startups offering customized solutions’ the market is still very fragmented and will consolidate as mergers and acquisitions happen during the forecast period.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of the vendor profiles’ which include financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategy; The prominent vendors covered in the report include IBM Corporation’ SAP SE’ SAS Institute Inc’ Capgemini’ Accenture’ Oracle Corporation’ Kinaxis’ Bristlecone and others. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio’ geographical presence’ marketing & distribution channels’ revenue generation’ and significant investments in R&D.

Companies including IBM Corporation’ SAP SE’ Capgemini’ Accenture are the key players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. IBM is working with clients and developers across multiple industries to use blockchain to transform how business is done in areas such as banking and financial services and supply chain. SAP recently announced new products’ services’ and partnerships centered on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics. BPCL is investing in digital technologies across the manufacturing and distribution supply chain and Capgemini was chosen as a key partner to assist BPCL in setting up a Shared Services Center (SSC).

The report also includes the complete insight of the industry’ and aims to provide an opportunity for the emerging and established players to understand the market trends’ current scenario’ initiatives taken by the government’ and the latest technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and to take informed decisions.

Regional Analysis

The Americas hold the largest chunk of market share in 2017 and is expected to dominate the Supply Chain Analytics market during the forecast period. With the increasing presence supply chain analytics solutions providers in the region and the need for increasing operational efficiency and reducing the costs of maintaining supply chains’ modernizing logistics’ transportation and warehouse operations’ the market will experience a steep rise in this region.

Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Supply Chain Analytics market. Supply chain analytics solutions plays an important role in an organization as it helps in achieving the business growth’ enhances profitability and increases market share by receiving valuable insights from the raw data that further help end-users to make data driven decisions’ and provides a combined view of the supply chain. Such solutions provide organizations with a 360-degree visibility into their supply chain and helps in reducing inventory and warehousing cost’ improves sustainability and profitability in the long run. The report discusses the Solution’ Application’ Service’ End user’ and regions related to this market. Further’ the report provides details about the major challenges impacting the market growth.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

America

Key Players Covered in the Report

IBM Corporation’ SAP SE’ Capgemini’ Accenture

