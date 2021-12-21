Robotic Lawn Mower Market 2021: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen 2027

Robotic Lawn Mower Market is valued approximately USD 600 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.10 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the Robotic Lawn Mower Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Governments internationally are focusing at the development of smart cities for sustainable development through optimization and actual-time facts evaluation. With the rising development of smart towns, that’s one of the vital robot garden mower market tendencies, the demand for powerful gardening gadget, together with robotic lawn mowers, may even grow. Robot lawn mowers are battery-powered and emission-free, which assist in decreasing the general electricity consumption and in adherence to the electricity-green and pollutants requirements of smart towns.

Further, Many discussions are going on over the impact of robot lawn movers on the environment. According to the statistics from Robomow, a robotic mower will use anywhere from 30kwh to 400kwh in step with year relying on the dimensions of the unit and the location it needs to mow. This would produce 21kgs to 280kgs of CO2 consistent with year if coming from fossil gasoline power flora. This would be about similar to going for walks the drier for 36 hours, or how a lot energy an electric powered automobile would use to pressure around 860 miles. However, if this power if comping from renewable sources, the emissions would be zero

The U.S. environmental protection agency (EPA) discovered that fuel-powered lawn mowers emit 8 times extra nitrogen oxides, 3300 instances more hydrocarbons, 5,000 times more carbon monoxide, and more than two times the co2 in step with hour of operation than electric powered/robotic garden mowers. However, higher initial cost in comparison to the regular Lawn Mower impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, increase in disposable income and awareness about greenery is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global robotic lawn mower market analyzing on the basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share due to more people stay in independent residential spaces and are more interested in creating lawns in their homes. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the different advantages of robotic lawn mowers over conventional lawn mowers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Robotic Lawn Mower market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deere and Company

Robert Bosch

Stihl Holding AG and Co. Kg

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna Group

The Toro Company

Yamabiko Corporation

Stiga SPA

Al-Ko.

MTD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-user:

Residential

Commercial



By Lawn Size:

Small-sized Lawn

Medium-sized Lawn

Large-sized Lawn



By Connectivity type:

With Connectivity

Without Connectivity

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

