Podcasting Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2027

Podcasting Market was valued about USD 9.28 billion in 2019 which is likely to grow at the rate of more than 27.5% over the forecasted period 2020-2027.

Report Ocean published a new report on the Podcasting Market. The study includes an in-depth analysis of regional trends and market growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East Africa. This study report also examines the challenges that are negatively impacting the industry’s growth and outlines a strategy adopted by companies during 2021 to 2027.

The miniaturization of electronic devices and demand for high-performance and energy-efficient products across consumer devices (smart) are some key factors driving the overall market growth. The industry heavily relies on smartphone technology and other applications related to consumer electronics, automotive technology, etc.

Podcasting is an episodic audio series which simply allows the user to listen to the broadcasted content and can be share via audio files through the internet. Podcast ca be downloaded and listen online by the personal device. It combines blogging with digital audio to create an endless content. It is a way of distributing audio files via internet. The increasing time management and easy accessibility to podcast while doing exercise, walking, gardening, or cleaning and the rise in demand of audio books are the major drivers the demand of podcast in the market.

According to the report of Ofcom In 2019, around 7.1 million people in UK listen to podcast in every week, and one in every eight peoplw listen to podcast every week these is an increase of over 24% from the past year and also is more than double over the past five years. It was also reported that the half of podcast listeners have subscribed the podcast wave in past two years. However, the mobile phone storage problem and low internet speed and connectivity impedes the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, with the advent of smart phones, strong bandwidth and personal digital assistance is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Podcasting market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to its attributes towards the early adoption of latest technologies prevailing in the market and presence of diversified listener on the base of all age groups. Whereas, Latin America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as penetration of digital devices and availability of latest podcast content offered in Spanish language would create lucrative growth prospects for the Podcasting market across Asia-Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Genre:

News & Politics

Society & culture

Comedy

Sports

Others



By Formats:

Interviews

Panels

Solo

Repurposed content

Conversational

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Regional Insights

North America is leading the semiconductor and electronics market through increasing number of collaboration and effective government policies. Semiconductor companies in the United States spend about one-fifth of their total revenue on research and development – among the highest rates in any industry. Throughout difficult economic times and through fluctuations in sales revenue, the industry has consistently prioritized R&D. In order to maintain the partnership, the federal government is funding research at sustainable levels. The industry will continue to drive economic growth and develop technologies that will advance the future.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Semiconductor companies moved quickly to secure supply chains, protect their employees, and address other urgent concerns after the spread of COVID-19. In spite of seriousness of the situation and the fact that many governments continue to impose physical distance requirements, semiconductor companies are now forward when the pandemic subsides and a new normal begins. As a result of COVID-19, many fundamental aspects of the sector have changed, including customer behavior, business revenue, and various features of corporate operations. Thus, some companies may unable to survive the crisis.

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

