Student sets home on fire to avoid going to school in central Taiwan

Parents had to be rescued by firefighters after son set home on fire over going to school

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 13:19
Firefighter rescues Yang from burning home. (Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Firefighters had to rescue a husband and wife from their home after their son set it on fire in an angry fit over going to school.

At 7:41 a.m. on Monday morning (Dec. 20), a fire was reported on Qianxian Street in Changhua County's Tianzhong Township. The fire department dispatched nine teams, including 23 vehicles and 60 personnel to the scene.

Firefighters used a ladder to guide the woman to safety from the third floor, while the man had to be rescued from the roof of a neighboring home. The woman, surnamed Yang (楊), suffered smoke inhalation injuries, and both were sent to the hospital for medical treatment, reported UDN. The fire was fully extinguished at 8:13 a.m.

After the incident, the couple's son, who is currently a junior high student, turned himself into the police station and stated that he had become enraged when his mother had forced him to get out of bed to go to school. He confessed that out of anger, he had started the fire by setting a quilt alight in the living room on the first floor.

The case was transferred to the Changhua District Court for trial on suspicion of committing arson (縱火罪) and offenses against public safety (公共危險罪).

Student sets home on fire to avoid going to school in central Taiwan
(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

(Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)
