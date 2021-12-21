Top-ranked Baylor cruises to 94-57 win over Alcorn State

WACO, Texas (AP) — Kendall Brown, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and Flo Thamba scored 16 points apiece to lead five players in double figures, and No. 1 Baylor beat Alcorn State 94-57 on Monday night.

Baylor (11-0) took a 10-point lead on a 3-pointer by James Akinjo with 14:31 left in the first half and never led by less than 10 after Akinjo’s layup made it 22-11 at the 11:58 mark.

Dominic Brewton led the Braves (1-10) with 19 points. Alcorn State lost its fifth straight and has yet to play a home game this season.

The Bears shot 59% from the floor (35 of 59) and turned 17 Alcorn State turnovers into 25 points.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor, and he and Thamba combined to go 14 for 14 from the floor. Akinjo had 14 points and seven assists.

NO. 3 PURDUE 79, INCARNATE WORD 59

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 25 points and 17 rebounds, helping Purdue rout Incarnate Word.

The Boilermakers have won three straight since their only loss of the season — the last two victories coming by a total of 49 points. Edey had 13 points and nine rebounds, Williams added 12 and eight, and Jaden Ivey wound up with 12 points and five boards.

Benjamin Griscti made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead the Cardinals (2-10).

___

