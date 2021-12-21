Alexa
Nelson, Miller spark St. Thomas (MN) past Omaha 80-73

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 11:47
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Anders Nelson and Riley Miller scored 22 points apiece as St. Thomas (MN) got past Nebraska Omaha 80-73 on Monday night.

Nelson made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

The game marked the first Summit League matchup of the season for both teams.

Ryan Lindberg had 11 points for St. Thomas (MN) (6-6, 1-0 Summit League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Brooks Allen added eight rebounds.

St. Thomas (MN) dominated the first half and led 46-23 at the break. The Mavericks' 50 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Marco Smith had 19 points and six assists for the Mavericks (1-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Frankie Fidler added 18 points. Felix Lemetti had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-21 13:33 GMT+08:00

