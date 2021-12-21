Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Powell scores 22 to lead Rider past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 11:21
Powell scores 22 to lead Rider past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell had a season-high 22 points as Rider romped past Gwynedd-Mercy 82-57 on Monday night.

Dimencio Vaughn had 15 points and eight rebounds for Rider (4-8), which ended its four-game losing streak. Nehemiah Benson added 12 points. Sedrick Altman had six rebounds.

Dwight Murray Jr., the Broncs' leading scorer entering the matchup at 13 points per game, had only five points.

Aziz Parker had 14 points for the Division III Griffins. Ty Jones added 14 points. Matt O'Connor had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-21 13:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
"