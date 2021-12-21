Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan protests cancelation of digital minister's speech at South Korean conference

Digital Minister Audrey Tang was disinvited from South Korean global policy conference

  253
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 12:30
Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang. 

Taiwan Digital Minister Audrey Tang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has summoned the acting South Korean representative in Taipei to express dissatisfaction over Seoul’s decision to cancel Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s (唐鳳) speech during its Fourth Global Policy Conference on the Fourth Industrial Revolution last week.

The South Korean Government’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee on Dec. 16 abruptly removed Tang’s speech from the virtual meeting’s agenda. In response, MOFA lodged representations with the acting South Korean representative. and Taiwan’s envoy to South Korea Diann-wen Tang (唐殿文) expressed dissatisfaction in Seoul, according to a MOFA press release.

The committee had invited Tang in September to give a speech on Taiwan's digital social innovation at the conference, which she gladly accepted.

MOFA expressed gratitude for the digital minister’s efforts to help expand Taiwan’s international exchanges and reiterated that Taiwan is “a sovereign and independent country that has the right to communicate and deepen exchanges with other nations.”

The Taiwanese government “will continue safeguarding national sovereignty and dignity and will continue to deepen cooperation with all democratic countries,” MOFA said. It added it will work with other governments to safeguard global freedom, democracy, and human rights and continue to be a “good force in the world.”

The Fourth Industrial Revolution Committee was established in 2017 by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Its main responsibilities are to research, discuss, and coordinate the development of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and data, and develop industries related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, per the press release.
Taiwan
MOFA
South Korea
Audrey Tang
Fourth Industrial Revolution

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's November exports grow for 21st consecutive month
Taiwan's November exports grow for 21st consecutive month
2021/12/20 17:45
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines
2021/12/20 16:40
Asus opens joint research center with National Taiwan University
Asus opens joint research center with National Taiwan University
2021/12/20 15:48
US must grant Asia access to its market to counter China in Indo-Pacific: Bloomberg
US must grant Asia access to its market to counter China in Indo-Pacific: Bloomberg
2021/12/20 15:46
Tea contest in central Taiwan uses DNA sequencing to oust fraudsters
Tea contest in central Taiwan uses DNA sequencing to oust fraudsters
2021/12/20 15:31

Updated : 2021-12-21 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jinglei's allegations
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
"