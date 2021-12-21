Wang Leehom's business empire in China faces collapse

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese-American crooner Wang Leehom's (王力宏) acrimonious divorce saga comes to an end, many observers are wondering whether his business empire in China will follow suit.

Beijing Business Today on Sunday (Dec. 19) reported that after his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) unleashed her first tirade on Instagram, major brands severed ties Wang, including Infiniti, readboy (读书郎), and Chow Tai Seng Jewellery. In addition to these companies, the report stated that Wang has three companies in China in his name with a total registered capital of RMB$23 million (US$3.6 million).

These include a clothing company in Jiangsu and a music company and electronic household appliance company in Shanghai. The latter is jointly operated by Wang and Lee.

Mirror Media reports that Wang's business empire in China also encompasses live-streaming and musing teaching. He has even started a music-teaching app called "YueXue" (月學).

The first phase of the course costs RMB$1,699. With more than 20,000 students signed up, that would earn him at least RMB$33.98 million.

According to industry insiders, tolerance in China for disgraced entertainers has diminished in recent years with the Chinese government's crackdown on celebrities as part of Chairman Xi Jinping's (習近平) "common prosperity" campaign. Celebrities accused of immoral behavior face lawsuits for breach of contract, and their future business prospects will be negatively impacted.