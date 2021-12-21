Taipei Dome construction worker falls two stories, breaks leg

The Taipei Dome is currently under construction. The Taipei Dome is currently under construction. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yet another accident occurred at the Taipei Dome construction site on Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) when a construction worker fell two stories and broke his thigh bone.

A 35-year-old worker working on fire protection on basement level two of the site fell to basement level four at around 9:30 a.m. allegedly due to a misstep, UDN reported. He reportedly broke his left femur and was sent to Taipei Medical University Hospital for treatment.

UDN cited Taipei City Labor Inspection Office Director Liang Tsang-chi (梁蒼淇) as saying that the office has sent staff to inspect the construction site and that construction may be suspended and penalties issued if safety requirements are not being met.

This marks the second accident at the Taipei Dome construction site this year. On March 7, a steel cage fell on Guangfu South Road and resulted in an emergency suspension of construction as well as a NT$90,000 (US$3,233) fine; no one was injured.