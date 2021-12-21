Alexa
Two dead, two injured in east Taiwan pharmacy fire

Authorities still investigating origin of fire at old pharmacy in Taitung

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/21 10:16
Deadly fire took two lives at pharmacy in Taitung.

Deadly fire took two lives at pharmacy in Taitung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire at San Tai Pharmacy in Taitung City early Tuesday morning (Dec. 21) at around 1 a.m. has killed two.

The Taitung County Fire Department received a report about “fire and smoke coming from the first floor of a three-story reinforced concrete building” while two people appeared to be trapped on the second floor, CNA reported. When firefighters arrived, they found the homeowner, a man in his 60s surnamed Yu (游), who had escaped.

Yu told firefighters that there were still three people in the building; firefighters rescued a woman in her 60s and another in her 80s from the third floor and a caregiver from the fourth floor. The woman in her 80s and the caregiver had stopped breathing and had no heartbeat when discovered.

The four were sent to the hospital, and the fire was put out at around 2 a.m. The fire department is still determining the cause of the blaze.

San Tai Pharmacy is located in the heart of Taitung City, across from the Taitung ShowTimes cinema and near the old train station. CNA reported that before there were large hospitals and pharmacies in the city, many locals frequented the pharmacy to get medicine.
fire
Taitung County

