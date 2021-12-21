Dive Deals Offers Personalised Deals To Shoppers Amidst COVID-19

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 December 2021 - As Singapore starts to make a progressive recovery with the lifting of restrictions, Dive Deals has launched online support for users to elevate their shopping experience by receiving personalised deals tailored to their preferences.







The innovative web-based deal discovery platform has been developing its platform's personalisation engine and features: One example of a personalisation feature would be the "discovery section" on the platform, allowing users to save deals and follow brands, along with building their Dive Deals' social profile. Users do not need to install an app on their phones and can simply bookmark the website to receive access to promo codes compilations, 1-on-1 offers and daily summaries of the latest promotion deals in Singapore.





Moreover, Dive Deals offers users a comprehensive experience via the curation of deals across various online channels, including websites, apps and social media. The promotions shown depend on the users' preferences and location, ensuring precise, concise, and relevant information.





Shoppers are not the only ones who can benefit from Dive Deals' online support. Business owners can also capitalise on Dive Deals' launch of their retailers' panel, divedeals.co, where the platform allows them to create a profile and start listing their deals for free.







Creating a profile in divedeals.co allows targeted and holistic advertising for greater reach for businesses. This will enable them to gain higher reach and visibility by tapping into Dive Deals' highly targeted audience. Should they wish to run advertisements or other partnerships with Dive Deals, there will also be introductory offers for business owners who sign up until January.







Dive Deals continues to find innovative and exciting ways to make deal discovery a smooth and convenient process. For more information on their upcoming development plans, you can access Dive Deals' broad array of online channels, including telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and their blog. For any queries or partnership information, contact hello@divedeals.sg.





#DiveDeals



