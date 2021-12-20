NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|367
|227
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|394
|243
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|285
|312
|e-N.Y. Jets
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|250
|428
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|337
|309
|Indianapolis
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|398
|300
|e-Houston
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|207
|372
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|196
|370
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|334
|315
|Cincinnati
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|369
|303
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|278
|289
|Pittsburgh
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|291
|335
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|385
|296
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|379
|370
|Denver
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|285
|243
|Las Vegas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|283
|360
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|293
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|266
|324
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|238
|331
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|410
|306
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|313
|285
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|258
|384
|Carolina
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|271
|313
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Green Bay
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|359
|302
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|231
|332
|e-Detroit
|2
|11
|1
|.179
|243
|366
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|378
|284
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|366
|293
|San Francisco
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|360
|314
|Seattle
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|272
|262
e-Eliminated from playoffs
y-clinched division
Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT
Indianapolis 27, New England 17
Buffalo 31, Carolina 14
Dallas 21, N.Y. Giants 6
Detroit 30, Arizona 12
Houston 30, Jacksonville 16
Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 24
Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13
Cincinnati 15, Denver 10
San Francisco 31, Atlanta 13
Green Bay 31, Baltimore 30
New Orleans 9, Tampa Bay 0
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.