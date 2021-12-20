Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227
Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243
Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312
e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309
Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300
e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372
e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315
Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303
Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289
Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370
Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243
Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293
Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291
Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324
N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306
New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285
Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384
Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332
e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293
San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314
Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262

e-Eliminated from playoffs

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 34, L.A. Chargers 28, OT

Saturday's Games

Indianapolis 27, New England 17

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 31, Carolina 14

Dallas 21, N.Y. Giants 6

Detroit 30, Arizona 12

Houston 30, Jacksonville 16

Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 24

Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13

Cincinnati 15, Denver 10

San Francisco 31, Atlanta 13

Green Bay 31, Baltimore 30

New Orleans 9, Tampa Bay 0

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 25

Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.