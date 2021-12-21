Jags' Bevell gives up play-calling duties to Schottenheimer

Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell, an offensive coordinator under former coach Urban Meyer, leads NFL football practice Thursday,... Jacksonville Jaguars interim head coach Darrell Bevell, an offensive coordinator under former coach Urban Meyer, leads NFL football practice Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field's practice field in Jacksonville, Fla. Bevell took over after Meyer was fired. (Corey Perrine/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell is giving up play-calling duties for the rest of the season.

Bevell said Monday he will delegate that role to quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the remaining three games, beginning at the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday.

The Jaguars (2-12) have scored just seven touchdowns in their past eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits.

Bevell called plays from the sideline during Sunday’s 30-16 loss to Houston. Giving up that responsibility should allow him to “take on more of the head coach role that I’m being asked to do," he said.

Schottenheimer replaced Bevell as Seattle’s play-caller in 2018 and spent three years in that position before joining Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

“We have another really accomplished play caller in our midst,” Bevell said. “We’ll be able to let Brian take an opportunity at it and put his own personality into the offense as well.”

