Valencia roars back to beat Levante 4-3 in Spanish League

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 06:30
VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Goncalo Guedes and Carlos Soler both scored twice to lead Valencia to a 4-3 comeback victory over La Liga’s bottom club Levante in the Valencian derby on Monday.

Levante had jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through goals from Jose Campana and Roger in the 21st and 24th minutes to give the team hope of securing its first win of the season before Valencia came roaring back.

Guedes cut the deficit in half with a goal in the 44th and Soler pulled Valencia even early in the second half when he converted a penalty five minutes after the restart. Soler’s second in the 72nd completed the fightback and Guedes put the game out of reach with his second in the 85th.

Anis Bardhi pulled one back in the first minute of injury time but it was not enough as Levante slumped to its tenth defeat of the season.

Levante remains last in the standings with eight points from 18 games and seven points from safety. Valencia moved up to seventh with 28 points, just one back of Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Updated : 2021-12-21 08:56 GMT+08:00

