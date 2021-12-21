Ball, Occidental fall; Verso, Bluerock Residential rise

Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/12/21 05:46
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Biogen Inc., down 47 cents to $236.96.

The drug developer is cutting the cost of its Alzheimer's disease treatment Aduhelm.

Ball Corp., down $2.79 to $90.

The company and its partner Platinum Equity are selling their Ball Metalpack joint venture to packaging company Sonoco.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc., up $11.76 to $27.20.

The real estate investment trust is being bought by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate.

Verso Corp., up $6.99 to $27.04.

The paper products company is being bought by BillerudKorsnas for about $825 million.

bluebird bio Inc., up 9 cents to $10.71.

The biotechnology company put a partial hold on a program to develop a sickle cell disease treatment.

Cerner Inc., up 72 cents to $90.49.

Software maker Oracle is buying the electronic medical records company in an all-cash deal valued at about $28.3 billion.

Bank of America Corp., down 72 cents to $43.16.

Yields on short-term and some long-term Treasuries edged lower and weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down $1.06 to $26.98.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy company stocks.

Updated : 2021-12-21 07:24 GMT+08:00

