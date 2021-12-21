Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sampson reverses decision to retire, will stay at Cal Poly

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 05:00
Sampson reverses decision to retire, will stay at Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Former U.S. and Costa Rica coach Steve Sampson has reversed his decision to retire and will remain as men's soccer coach at Cal Poly.

Sampson had said Nov. 4 that he was retiring after seven seasons.

“Well, when you least expect it, things change in your life,” Sampson said in a statement Monday. “Cal Poly has offered me a multi-year contract with the opportunity to get my surgeries (upper and lower back) done, recover and then return to the team.”

Sampson turns 65 on Jan. 19. He has coached the Mustangs to 42 wins, 48 losses and 16 draws, including seven wins, six losses and four draws in the 2021 season.

He coached Santa Clara from 1986-90, the U.S. team from 1995-98, Costa Rica from 2002-04, and Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy from 2004-06.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-21 07:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal