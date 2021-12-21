Alexa
Guatemalans protest killing of 12 people

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 04:33
A man pushes the remains of his relative away from the morgue to take home in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were sl...
A man cries over coffins of a family that was killed after they were brought to a demonstration demanding an end to violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahua...
People mourn the killing of people in coffins brought to a demonstration demanding an end to violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2...
A woman spreads incense as the coffins are brought to a protest against violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people w...
People mourn the killing of people in coffins brought to a demonstration demanding an end to violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2...
A man cries during a demonstration demanding an end to violence as the coffins of people killed in a recent conflict are brought to the area in Santa ...
Women hold signs in favor of peace as they block the main road to protest violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A d...
Protesters block the main road to protest violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Guatemala, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were slain Saturday ...
A person posts names with the title in Spanish "Victims of the massacre" during a demonstration to call for an end to violence in Santa Catarina Ixtah...
A woman lays flowers on one coffin of many from a family that was killed, during a protest against violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Monday, Dec....
Police observe a demonstration against violence from the top of a hill in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were slain ...
A man cries during a demonstration demanding an end to violence as the coffins of people killed are brought to the area in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, ...
A man cries during a demonstration demanding an end to violence as the coffins of people killed are brought to the area in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, ...

SANTA CATARINA IXTAHUACAN, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators laid coffins on a platform to block a highway in Guatemala Monday to protest the weekend killings of a dozen people.

The protesters placed eight coffins on an improvised wooden platform to demand justice in the case. They carried banners reading, “We have The Right to Live in Peace.”

The killings occured in the village of Chiquix, in western Guatemala near the Mexico border. The hamlet has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with a nearby town.

The 11 people found shot to death on a road Saturday included men, women and children as young as 5. A local police officer was killed the previous day nearby.

Residents of Chiquix have quarreled over water and land access with inhabitants of the town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan. Negotiations between the two sides have so far yielded few results.

Updated : 2021-12-21 06:22 GMT+08:00

