Guatemalans protest killing of 12 people

A man cries over coffins of a family that was killed after they were brought to a demonstration demanding an end to violence in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. A dozen people were slain Saturday in Chiquix, a village that has been involved in a years-long territorial dispute with Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan over water and land access with a nearby town, police said. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)