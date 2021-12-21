Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 224.40 Down 11.50
Jan 224.10 Down 10.65
Mar 224.10 Down 10.75
Mar 232.20 233.00 223.10 224.10 Down 10.65
May 233.25 233.30 223.20 224.10 Down 10.75
Jul 232.05 232.70 222.70 223.60 Down 10.75
Sep 231.05 231.60 221.65 222.85 Down 10.45
Dec 229.70 229.90 220.20 221.45 Down 10.35
Mar 228.85 228.90 219.45 220.80 Down 10.25
May 228.30 228.35 218.95 220.10 Down 10.25
Jul 225.20 225.20 218.15 219.30 Down 10.25
Sep 224.40 224.40 218.45 218.45 Down 10.25
Dec 224.30 224.30 218.35 218.35 Down 10.10
Mar 222.20 222.20 217.95 217.95 Down 9.85
May 222.20 222.20 218.10 218.10 Down 9.45
Jul 222.35 222.35 218.30 218.30 Down 9.00
Sep 221.50 221.50 218.00 218.00 Down 9.00

Updated : 2021-12-21 05:54 GMT+08:00

