New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|224.40 Down 11.50
|Jan
|224.10 Down 10.65
|Mar
|224.10 Down 10.75
|Mar
|232.20
|233.00
|223.10
|224.10 Down 10.65
|May
|233.25
|233.30
|223.20
|224.10 Down 10.75
|Jul
|232.05
|232.70
|222.70
|223.60 Down 10.75
|Sep
|231.05
|231.60
|221.65
|222.85 Down 10.45
|Dec
|229.70
|229.90
|220.20
|221.45 Down 10.35
|Mar
|228.85
|228.90
|219.45
|220.80 Down 10.25
|May
|228.30
|228.35
|218.95
|220.10 Down 10.25
|Jul
|225.20
|225.20
|218.15
|219.30 Down 10.25
|Sep
|224.40
|224.40
|218.45
|218.45 Down 10.25
|Dec
|224.30
|224.30
|218.35
|218.35 Down 10.10
|Mar
|222.20
|222.20
|217.95
|217.95
|Down 9.85
|May
|222.20
|222.20
|218.10
|218.10
|Down 9.45
|Jul
|222.35
|222.35
|218.30
|218.30
|Down 9.00
|Sep
|221.50
|221.50
|218.00
|218.00
|Down 9.00