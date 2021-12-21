Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jan 2423 Down 74
Mar 2456 Down 73
Mar 2467 2477 2417 2423 Down 74
May 2500 2507 2449 2456 Down 73
Jul 2512 2515 2459 2468 Down 69
Sep 2511 2516 2467 2477 Down 61
Dec 2510 2511 2465 2479 Down 52
Mar 2484 2500 2461 2473 Down 48
May 2480 2480 2466 2470 Down 45
Jul 2478 2478 2466 2469 Down 44
Sep 2474 2474 2466 2466 Down 43

Updated : 2021-12-21 05:54 GMT+08:00

