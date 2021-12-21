BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jan
|2423
|Down
|74
|Mar
|2456
|Down
|73
|Mar
|2467
|2477
|2417
|2423
|Down
|74
|May
|2500
|2507
|2449
|2456
|Down
|73
|Jul
|2512
|2515
|2459
|2468
|Down
|69
|Sep
|2511
|2516
|2467
|2477
|Down
|61
|Dec
|2510
|2511
|2465
|2479
|Down
|52
|Mar
|2484
|2500
|2461
|2473
|Down
|48
|May
|2480
|2480
|2466
|2470
|Down
|45
|Jul
|2478
|2478
|2466
|2469
|Down
|44
|Sep
|2474
|2474
|2466
|2466
|Down
|43