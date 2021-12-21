Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Conor Casey hired to coach 2nd-tier Charleston

By Associated Press
2021/12/21 04:05
Conor Casey hired to coach 2nd-tier Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Retired American forward Conor Casey was hired Monday as head coach of the Charleston Battery of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League.

The 40 year old was interim head coach of Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids in 2019, taking over after a start that included seven losses and two draws in nine matches. He led the team to seven wins, seven losses and four draws.

Casey had two goals in 19 international appearances, scoring twice in a World Cup qualifier at Honduras in October 2009 that clinched a berth for the U.S.

His playing career from 2001-16 included time with Borussia Dortmund, Hannover, Karlsruher, Mainz, Toronto, Colorado, Philadelphia at Columbus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-21 05:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Lee Jinglei counters Wang Leehom's 'gaslighting,' details 'mental abuse'
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal
Wang Leehom faces permanent ban in China over divorce scandal