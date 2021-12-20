Predictive Maintenance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The global predictive maintenance market held a market value of USD 4,029.4 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 18,653.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Predictive maintenances uses the data driven, proactive maintenance methods which are designed for analysing the condition of an equipment and helps to predict when maintenance should be performed. The market is expected to be driven by the rising urbanization coupled with rampant digitalization. Furthermore, growing demand to decrease operation and maintenance cost are also estimated to fuel the market growth.



Despite the driving factors, lack of skilled workforce are anticipated to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply of hardware slowed down and manufacturing capacity also reduced. Furthermore, the growth of IT infrastructure also slowed down. Therefore, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth.



Growth Influencers:



Increasing demand to decrease operation and maintenance cost

Various companies are making use of machine learning as well as artificial intelligence technologies for achieving utmost accuracy, speed, and precision for analysing internet of things data. They are choosing these over conventional business intelligence tools. By using predictive maintenance tools, companies can speed up the operations by 20 times and with higher accuracy. Furthermore, in various industries such as offshore oil & gas and industrial manufacturing, unplanned downtime due to breakdown of equipment can increase the operation as well as maintenance cost. Therefore, use of predictive maintenance can increase the demand to decrease operation and maintenance cost, hence boosting the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The global predictive maintenance market is segmented into component, deployment mode, technology, organization size, and industry.



By Component

• Solutions

o Integrated

o Standalone

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

The solutions segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to wide spectrum of solutions offered to various industries, such as healthcare and government sectors. Within this segment, the standalone sub segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 2,200 million by 2024. The services segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 29.3%.



By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

• On-Premises

The on-premises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its high adoption globally. Within the cloud segment, the private cloud segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 32.4%.



By Technology

• Vibration Monitoring

• Electrical Testing

• Oil Analysis

• Ultrasonic Detectors

• Shock Pulse

• Thermal/Infrared Monitoring

• Optical (Cameras) Monitoring

• ML Database

• Others

The vibration monitoring segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for this technology in the predictive maintenance field. The shock pulse segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 28.9% owing to various advancements in this segment. The ML database segment is anticipated to cross a market size of USD 350 million by 2024.



By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of predictive maintenance in these enterprises as they have high operational load and they mostly have large amounts of fund for installing such technologically advanced tools.



By Industry,

• Aerospace and Defence

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Oil and Gas

• Transportation

• Warehouse and Logistics

• Healthcare and Lifesciences

• Automotive

• Marine/Shipping

• Others

The energy and utilities segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to growing investments by government to upgrade and expand the production and distribution networks energy resources, such as electricity and gas & oil. The transportation segment is estimated to surpass a market size of around USD 800 million by 2026.

Regional Overview

By region, the global predictive maintenance market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing prevalence of skin cancer in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of about 30% owing to growing adoption of technologically advanced products in the region. Europe and South America regions are also anticipated to witness significant growth rated during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global predictive maintenance market include Altair, AWS, Fiix Software, GE, Google, Hitachi, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, OPEX Group, Oracle, PTC, SAP, SAS Institute, Schneider Electric, Siemens, SEEBO, Sigma Industrial Precision, Software AG, Splunk, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of the ten major players is near about 58%.



These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, Micro Focus launched Digital Safe managed services for assisting regulated organizations to reduce operational as well as legal risk costs.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Predictive Maintenance Market



Chapter 4. Global Predictive Maintenance Market Overview

4.1.1. Device Layer

4.1.2. Connectivity Layer

4.1.3. Data Layer

4.1.4. App Layer

4.1.5. Service Layer

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Technology Analysis

4.8. Market Growth and Outlook

4.8.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 – 2027

4.8.2. Pricing Analysis

4.9. Competition Dashboard

4.9.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.9.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.9.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, By Component

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Solutions

5.2.1.1. Integrated

5.2.1.2. Standalone

5.2.2. Services

5.2.2.1. Managed Services

5.2.2.2. Professional Services



Chapter 6. Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Cloud

6.2.1.1. Public Cloud

6.2.1.2. Private Cloud

6.2.1.3. Hybrid Cloud

6.2.2. On-Premises



Chapter 7. Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, By Technology

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Vibration Monitoring

7.2.2. Electrical Testing

7.2.3. Oil Analysis

7.2.4. Ultrasonic Detectors

7.2.5. Shock Pulse

7.2.6. Thermal/Infrared Monitoring

7.2.7. Optical (cameras) Monitoring

7.2.8. ML Database

7.2.9. Others



Chapter 8. Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, By Organization Size

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Large Enterprises

8.2.2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Chapter 9. Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, By Industry

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Aerospace and Defense

9.2.2. Manufacturing

9.2.3. Energy and Utilities

9.2.4. Oil & Gas

9.2.5. Transportation

9.2.6. Warehouse & Logistics

9.2.7. Healthcare and Lifesciences

9.2.8. Automotive

9.2.9. Marine/ Shipping

9.2.10. Others



Chapter 10. Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis, By Region/ Country

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. North America

10.2.1.1. The U.S.

10.2.1.2. Canada

10.2.1.3. Mexico

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.2.1. The UK

10.2.2.2. Germany

10.2.2.3. France

10.2.2.4. Spain

10.2.2.5. Italy

10.2.2.6. Russia

10.2.2.7. Poland

10.2.2.8. Rest of Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.1. China

10.2.3.2. India

10.2.3.3. Japan

10.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

10.2.3.5. ASEAN

10.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.2.4.1. UAE

10.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

10.2.4.3. South Africa

10.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

10.2.5. South America

10.2.5.1. Argentina

10.2.5.2. Brazil

10.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 11. North America Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Deployment Mode

11.2.3. By Technology

11.2.4. By Organization Size

11.2.5. By Industry

11.2.6. By Country



Chapter 12. Europe Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Deployment Mode

12.2.3. By Technology

12.2.4. By Organization Size

12.2.5. By Industry

12.2.6. By Country



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By Deployment Mode

13.2.3. By Technology

13.2.4. By Organization Size

13.2.5. By Industry

13.2.6. By Country



Chapter 14. Middle East & Africa Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.2. By Deployment Mode

14.2.3. By Technology

14.2.4. By Organization Size

14.2.5. By Industry

14.2.6. By Country



Chapter 15. South America Predictive Maintenance Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Component

15.2.2. By Deployment Mode

15.2.3. By Technology

15.2.4. By Organization Size

15.2.5. By Industry

15.2.6. By Country



Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

16.1. Altair

16.2. AWS

16.3. FIIX Software

16.4. GE

16.5. Google

16.6. Hitachi

16.7. IBM

16.8. Micro Focus

16.9. Microsoft

16.10. OPEX Group

16.11. Oracle

16.12. PTC

16.13. SAP

16.14. SAS Institute

16.15. Schneider Electric

16.16. Siemens

16.17. SEEBO

16.18. Sigma Industrial Precision

16.19. Software AG

16.20. Splunk

16.21. Other Prominent Players

