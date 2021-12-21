Starbucks vows good faith talks with 1st unionized store

FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks says it wi... FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks says it will negotiate in good faith with workers who’ve agreed to unionize in Buffalo. In a bargain letter sent to all U.S. partners, Executive Vice President Rossann Williams said that the company hasn’t wanted unionization, but respects the legal process and wants to work with those in Buffalo who voted in favor of union representation. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks says it will negotiate in good faith with workers at the first store to unionize in the company's 50-year history.

In a letter sent to all U.S. employees Rossann Williams, an executive vice president, said Starbucks never favored unionization and still prefers to speak directly to employees, but respects the legal process and wants to work with those in Buffalo who voted in favor of union representation.

“If we sometimes fall short, we want to continue to hear from you," Williams wrote to employees. “That way we can work together to make the improvements necessary to provide you the very best partner experience we can.”

Workers at a store in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize two weeks ago, a first for any Starbucks location. A second store rejected unionization, but the union said it might challenge that result because it wasn’t confident all of the eligible votes had been counted. The results of a third store could not be determined because both sides challenged seven separate votes.