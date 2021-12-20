Oxygen Generator Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the projected period of 2022-2030

The global oxygen generator market was valued at USD 1,469.5 Million in 2021 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. Around 1,321.87 thousand units of oxygen generators were sold in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by the rising use of oxygen generators in various industries. Moreover, the government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19 is also expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost of medical oxygen generator is anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth.



The market is divided on the basis of type, form, technology, and application.



Based on type, small PSA oxygen generator is anticipated to hold the largest market share and the large PSA oxygen generator is expected to witness the fastest growth rate with a volume CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



On the basis of form, the stationary oxygen generators segment is estimated to account for a market volume size of around 500 thousand units by 2029.



Based on technology, the pulse flow segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.



On the basis of application, the home-use oxygen segment is estimated to account for the largest market share.



Based on region, the global oxygen generator market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest market share of about 38% owing to the presence of major players in the market. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the projected period.



Prominent players in the global oxygen generator market include Atlas Copco, AVIC Jianghang, Beijing Shenlu, Airsep, Caire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drive Medical, Foshan Kaiya, GCE Group, Inmatec, Inogen, Inova Labs, Invacare, Nidek Medical, NGK Spark Plug, Novair Medical, O2 Concepts, Oxymat A/S, Philips Respironics, Precision Medical, ResMed, SeQual Technologies, Teijin Pharma, Yuwell, and Other Prominent Players. The major 6 players in the market contribute to around 50% of the market share.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Oxygen generator Market

 In November 2021, Atlas Copco acquired S.T.E.R.I srl, Italy-based compressor distributor and service provider situated in Turin. With this, the company has enabled the company to serve various local industrial companies.

 In November 2021, Inova partnered with DispatchHealth for providing in-home and same-day acute care. With this, the company brought medical care in patient’s home for injuries and urgent illnesses.

 In May 2021, Atlas Copco acquired Medigas Service & Testing Co. Inc. (Medigas), a New York-based supplier of medical gas systems. With this, the company expanded its market presence.



Segment Coverage



By Type

• Small PSA Oxygen Generator

• Large PSA Oxygen Generator



By Form

• Portable Oxygen Generators

• Stationary Oxygen Generators



By Technology

• Pulse Flow

• Continuous Flow



By Application

• Industrial Oxygen

o Sewage and Waste Water treatment

o Steel Industry

o Gold Mining

o Welding

o Pulp and Paper Manufacturing

o Glass Blowing

o Fish farms & Aquaculture

• Home-use Oxygen

