Global Smartphones Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the projected period of 2022-2030

The global Smartphones market in 2021 was valued at USD 273.9 billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. Around 1,617.5 million units of smartphones were estimated to be sold in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by the rapid technological advancements is also anticipated to boost market growth. Moreover, increasing penetration of IoT are also expected to boost the market growth. However, health risks due to prolonged exposure to smartphones are anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth.



The market is divided on the basis of brand, operating system, RAM size, generation, screen size, price range, distribution channel, component-hardware, and component-software.

Based on brand, the Samsung segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 30% and the Xiaomi segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of over 14% over the projected period.



Based on operating system, the Android segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 70%. Based on RAM size, the 4GB-8GB segment is expected to hold a major share of the market.



On the basis of generation, the 5G segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate. Based on screen size, the above 5.0” segment is anticipated to hold the major share of the market.



On the basis of price range, the US$ 201- US$ 500 segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% over the projected period.



Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest market share and the online segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate.



On the basis of component-hardware, the sensors segment accounted for a major share of around 27% and the camera segment witnessed the fastest growth rate of 8.5%.



Based on component-software, the kernel segment holds the largest market share and is also estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 8.1% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the global Smartphones market is divided into Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is also estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.49%. North America is expected to account for the second largest market share.



The approximate market share of the major 6 players in the market is about 65%. Prominent players in the global Smartphones market include ZTE Corp., Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc., Sony Corporation, Micromax Informatics Ltd., Realme, Panasonic Corp, Motorola, Inc., HTC Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., Mobicel, and Transsion Group, among others.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Smartphones Market

 In November 2021, Huawei collaborated with Haier and China Mobile for implementing innovative manufacturing solutions by combining 5G and mobile edge computing in its smart factories.

 In November 2021, Nokia was selected by Ooredoo Group for bringing multiple services and technologies, including 5G, for customers in North Africa, Middle-East, and South-East Asia.

 In October 2021, OPPO launched the ColorOS 12 operating system globally. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.



Segment Coverage



By Brand

• Apple

• Samsung

• Xiaomi

• Oppo

• Huawei

• VIVO

• Others



By Operating System

• Android

• Windows

• iOS

• Palm OS

• Others (Sailfish, Tizen, and Blackberry OS)



By RAM Size

• Below 2GB

• 2GB-4GB

• 4GB-8GB

• More than 8GB



By Generation

• 3G

• 4G

• 5G



By Screen Size

• Below 4.0”

• 4.0”-5.0”

• Above 5.0”



By Price Range

• < US$ 100

• US$ 101 – US$ 200

• US$ 201 – US$ 500

• US$ 501



By Distribution Channel

• Online

o Brand Website

o E-Marketplaces

• Offline

o Multi Brand Store

o Brand Store



By Component Hardware

• Battery

• Display Technology

o LCD

o LED

o OLED

• System-on-a-chip (SoC)

• CPU

• Graphics Processing Unit

• Memory Management Unit

• Connectivity

• Modems

• Camera

• Sensors

o Accelerometer

o Gyroscope

o Digital Compass

o Ambient Light Sensor

o Proximity Sensor



By Component-Software

• Kernel

• Middleware

• Application Execution Environment (AEE)

• User Framework Environment

• Application Suite

