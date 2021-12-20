NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|29
|21
|7
|1
|43
|95
|62
|Washington
|31
|18
|6
|7
|43
|108
|81
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|6
|4
|42
|94
|77
|Toronto
|30
|20
|8
|2
|42
|98
|76
|N.Y. Rangers
|30
|19
|7
|4
|42
|86
|77
|Florida
|29
|18
|7
|4
|40
|104
|87
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|91
|76
|Detroit
|31
|15
|13
|3
|33
|88
|104
|Boston
|26
|14
|10
|2
|30
|71
|69
|Columbus
|28
|14
|13
|1
|29
|91
|95
|Philadelphia
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|77
|95
|New Jersey
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|105
|Buffalo
|30
|10
|15
|5
|25
|82
|104
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|8
|12
|6
|22
|57
|77
|Ottawa
|28
|9
|17
|2
|20
|79
|101
|Montreal
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|67
|109
|Minnesota
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|108
|85
|Vegas
|31
|20
|11
|0
|40
|111
|94
|Anaheim
|32
|17
|9
|6
|40
|103
|89
|Nashville
|30
|19
|10
|1
|39
|89
|79
|St. Louis
|31
|17
|9
|5
|39
|106
|85
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|115
|91
|Calgary
|28
|15
|7
|6
|36
|87
|62
|Edmonton
|29
|18
|11
|0
|36
|101
|90
|Winnipeg
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|90
|87
|Los Angeles
|30
|14
|11
|5
|33
|80
|79
|San Jose
|30
|15
|14
|1
|31
|78
|85
|Dallas
|28
|14
|12
|2
|30
|75
|81
|Vancouver
|31
|14
|15
|2
|30
|81
|90
|Chicago
|30
|11
|15
|4
|26
|72
|97
|Seattle
|30
|10
|17
|3
|23
|84
|108
|Arizona
|29
|6
|21
|2
|14
|56
|109
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Vegas 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 3, New Jersey 2
Los Angeles 3, Washington 2
Boston at Ottawa, ppd
Nashville at Carolina, ppd
Toronto at Seattle, ppd
Arizona at Vancouver, ppd
Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Colorado at Detroit, ppd
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd
Carolina at Boston, ppd
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd
Florida at Chicago, ppd
Anaheim at Calgary, ppd
Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, ppd
Colorado at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd
Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd
St. Louis at Toronto, ppd
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Ottawa, ppd
Colorado at Boston, ppd
Montreal at New Jersey, ppd
Nashville at Florida, ppd
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd
Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, ppd
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd
Edmonton at San Jose, ppd
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.